Announcing the Boston Leadership Summit A Community for Business Leaders and Coaches to Meet and Collaborate BOSTON - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Cord Management is proud to announce the creation of the Boston Leadership Summit, a community that brings together greater Boston area business leaders and leadership development coaches. The creation of this community and subsequent Summit Meetings will provide a unique learning forum for business leaders to meet local leadership experts and enhance their leadership skills while exploring best practices for developing their organizations.



The Boston Leadership Summit community has two parts. It provides a platform for business leaders and coaches to share articles, blog posts, and other relevant information on the state of leadership.



Secondly, semi-annual Summit Meetings will allow business leaders to meet with and learn from coaches and experts about the newest ideas and techniques in leadership development.



Our first Summit Meeting is scheduled for October 20, 2017 at the Metro Meeting Centers at 11 Federal Street in Boston. The focus will be on building the next generation of leaders in business.



Ed Brzychcy, the founder of Blue Cord Management, states, "This is a great opportunity for business leaders in the Boston area to build their skills and network with coaches and other entrepreneurs to explore new ideas for leading their organizations to the next level."



All business leaders in the Boston area are invited to join this robust growing community on Facebook @LeadBoston. Additionally, tickets for the Summit Meeting are now available on Eventbrite and are available at



About Blue Cord Management, LLC



Blue Cord Management is a Boston-based consultancy specializing in leadership development, coaching, training and consulting. Launched in 2016, Blue Cord Management's mission is to transform 'good management' into 'great leadership,' using strategies and techniques inspired by our founder's experience gained during three deployments in Iraq where he served as a Staff Sergeant and Squad Leader in the United States Army Infantry.



Blue Cord Management is committed to helping business leaders create active and inspired groups within their organizations that will create organizational growth, development, and evolution. To learn more about Blue Cord Management, visit our website at



