New Gallery Opens In Venice, CA
Award-winning Photographer Brent Broza featured in solo exhibit at new Venice Gallery
Broza is an award-winning photographer, capturing a photo of Aaron Gold on a Guinness World Record 63 foot wave in Maui, documented as being the largest wave ever to be paddled into by a surfer. The shot earned him the World Surf League's "Biggest Paddle Award" in 2016. His passion for surfing has taken him all over the world, and his surf shots have been featured in Surfer Magazine, Surfline, Beach Magazine, and The Inertia. But it is his Rothko-inspired horizon line photography that is most distinctive and truly striking.
Featuring work from his Fireline and Serenity series in this exhibit, his photographs of blurred horizons are often mistaken for oil paintings, especially as they are printed on canvas. These color-field abstract photos of sunsets and sunrises capture wcj brilliant striations of color in softly blurred images, invoking the sense of tranquility one often feels when standing on the shore of a favorite beach. Living near the ocean for much of his life, from Manhattan Beach to Hermosa, to a few years in Maui, it is no wonder that Broza has been able to capture such a serene spirit in his work.
The exhibit will be on view through November 11th. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 AM – 4 PM. To see examples of his work and find more information on Brent Broza, please visit http://www.brozaphoto.com
For more information contact Sarkis Vartanian
sv@squarerhinoprojects.com (213) 935-8189
***@squarerhinoprojects.com
