September 2017





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Senator Aaron Bean Files Bill to Transform the Telehealth Environment in Florida

SB 280 establishes a standard of care for telehealth and defines the scope of services
 
 
Senator Aaron Bean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Senator Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach) has filed Senate Bill 280, Telehealth, setting the framework for telehealth providers and technology guidelines in the State of Florida. SB 280 establishes the standard of care for telehealth and defines the scope of practice for the delivery of telehealth services. The bill encourages health plans, insurers and providers to incorporate innovative solutions within the telehealth industry and offer Floridians policies that include coverage for services provided through telehealth.

"It is imperative that the State of Florida moves forward in setting the framework for telehealth so that patients can begin utilizing this new technology," said Senator Bean. "This bill is a good starting point and includes recommendations from the Telehealth Task Force that was established during the 2016 Legislative Session to review this important issue."

This bill also establishes who may provide telehealth services in Florida and how these services may be delivered. Further, it sets the standard for prescribing controlled substances within telehealth and addresses the process in which to maintain medical records and how patients must consent to treatment via telehealth.

To read more, visit http://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2018/00280.

Senator Aaron Bean represents District 4, which includes parts of Nassau and Duval Counties. He can be contacted in Tallahassee at 850-487-5004 or in his District Office at 904-757-5039.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Senator Aaron Bean
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Florida Senate Bill, Senator Aaron Bean, Telehealth
Industry:Government
Location:Tallahassee - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media News
