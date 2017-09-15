News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Senator Aaron Bean Files Bill to Transform the Telehealth Environment in Florida
SB 280 establishes a standard of care for telehealth and defines the scope of services
"It is imperative that the State of Florida moves forward in setting the framework for telehealth so that patients can begin utilizing this new technology,"
This bill also establishes who may provide telehealth services in Florida and how these services may be delivered. Further, it sets the standard for prescribing controlled substances within telehealth and addresses the process in which to maintain medical records and how patients must consent to treatment via telehealth.
To read more, visit http://www.flsenate.gov/
Senator Aaron Bean represents District 4, which includes parts of Nassau and Duval Counties. He can be contacted in Tallahassee at 850-487-5004 or in his District Office at 904-757-5039.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse