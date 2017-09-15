News By Tag
RSPA Announces Education Partnership, Webinar with North American Bancard
Partnership Emphasizes Company's Commitment to Educating Point of Sale Channel
CHARLOTTE, NC | September 20, 2017- The Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) announced the recent addition of North American Bancard as an Educational Partner, as well as the scheduling of a webinar, to be broadcast live on October 4, 2017.
After joining the RSPA in 2015, North American Bancard increased its already active role in the membership by becoming one of the association's seven Education Partners. This exclusive group of sponsors provides support to RSPA's educational initiatives, and supplements the association's learning resources with their own industry-related content. North American Bancard's unique expertise in the payments space provides a distinct new voice among the RSPA's current educational providers, and gives members access to industry knowledge about this growing segment within the point of sale space.
"We believe that education is the ultimate tool," said Bom Lee, vice president of sales at North American Bancard. "The chance to partner with the RSPA represents a continued focus of providing ongoing educational opportunities for those dedicated to the POS and retail technology industries."
RSPA's educational programming is primarily focused on the continuous improvement and health of the point of sale dealer (value added reseller) business channel. In this vein, the October 4 webinar,is focused on the future of payment security, with a special emphasis on dissecting this complex topic for a solution-provider audience. The webinar, which is open to both RSPA members and non-members, free of charge, will air at 2pm EST.
"Education Partners provide vital support for one of RSPA's central benefits-- education," said Stephen Gift, RSPA Member Services. "With the addition of North American Bancard as a 2017 Education Partner, we expand our current roster of thought leaders in a subject area that is gaining even more prominence for our members."
About wcj RSPA
The RSPA is the only association dedicated to the point of sale and retail technology industry. The mission of the RSPA is to accelerate the success of its members in the point of sale ecosystem by providing knowledge and connections. The organization offers education, certification, a legal hotline, industry advocacy, and discounts on other services to assist members with becoming and remaining successful. RSPA is most well-known for its signature events, RetailNOW® and INSPIRE® which provide face to face learning and networking opportunities. Learn more by going to www.GoRSPA.org
About North American Bancard Holdings:
Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, North American Bancard Holdings, LLC. (NAB), is an award-winning leader in credit card processing - administering merchant services for client companies of all sizes. NAB executes solutions for payment processing including credit, debit, EBT, check conversion and guarantee, gift/loyalty cards and mobile purchasing. Founded and accredited as an MSP/ISO in 1992, NAB is committed to setting the benchmark for client service, competitive pricing, and the latest in technology to its client companies. With more than $36 billion in payments processed in 2016 for more than 250,000 businesses, North American Bancard is dedicated to providing superior solutions for American businesses. For more information, please visit www.nabancard.com.
Contact
Amber M. Murdock
***@gorspa.org
