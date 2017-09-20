 
Anniversary Collection Marks Six Months of Hit Success for Author Fie

Several new releases from Western bestseller John D. Fie, Jr. were released by Dusty Saddle Publishing during last six months of 2017. All of them have reached the charts, with "Gunfight at Benson's Creek" leading the pack.
 
 
"Pressor: United States Marshal" from John D. Fie Jr,
"Pressor: United States Marshal" from John D. Fie Jr,
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- John D. Fie, Jr., signed by Dusty Saddle Publishing, scored one of the biggest selling Western novels of 2017. "Gunfight at Benson's Creek" was published by Dusty Saddle Publishing in March 2017. This was followed closely by "Pressor: United States Marshal," "Pressor's Hunt" and "High Plains Ambush," all of which are looking likely to become significant hits for one of the most popular Western authors of today. His short story "Taylorville Showdown" also proved to be a hit when it chartly highly in the top one hundred.

The four books have reigned throughout their first month wcj on release and moved almost 800,000 paid pages between them. The company, which was launched in September 2016, was not expecting such demand with bestsellers from Alex Cord, P.W. Burroughs, Robert Hanlon, Mark Baugher, M. Allen and Bruce G. Bennett helping move over nine million pages of product so far into 2017.

To celebrate his success, Dusty Saddle Publishing has released a brand new collection of his Westerns called "Six-Gun Justice" that has already started climbing the charts, and there are two new Fie Western novels scheduled to be released in Fall 2017.

You can learn more about John D. Fie, Jr. and all of Dusty Saddle Publishing's authors by contacting their press office via Nick@nickwale.org and you can find all of the books mentioned available for download from Amazon, along with a dozen other Western titles.

Page Updated Last on: Sep 20, 2017
