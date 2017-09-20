News By Tag
Anniversary Collection Marks Six Months of Hit Success for Author Fie
Several new releases from Western bestseller John D. Fie, Jr. were released by Dusty Saddle Publishing during last six months of 2017. All of them have reached the charts, with "Gunfight at Benson's Creek" leading the pack.
The four books have reigned throughout their first month wcj on release and moved almost 800,000 paid pages between them. The company, which was launched in September 2016, was not expecting such demand with bestsellers from Alex Cord, P.W. Burroughs, Robert Hanlon, Mark Baugher, M. Allen and Bruce G. Bennett helping move over nine million pages of product so far into 2017.
To celebrate his success, Dusty Saddle Publishing has released a brand new collection of his Westerns called "Six-Gun Justice" that has already started climbing the charts, and there are two new Fie Western novels scheduled to be released in Fall 2017.
You can learn more about John D. Fie, Jr. and all of Dusty Saddle Publishing's authors by contacting their press office via Nick@nickwale.org and you can find all of the books mentioned available for download from Amazon, along with a dozen other Western titles.
Dusty Saddle Publishing
Page Updated Last on: Sep 20, 2017