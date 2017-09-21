Country(s)
kweliTV Officially Launches its Streaming Platform
The Video Streaming Platform focuses on the Global African Voice with Award-Winning Video Content from all over the World
WASHINGTON - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- kweliTV (www.kweli.tv), a video streaming platform that curates independent content of the global black community, has officially launched out of beta. Today's announcement comes with the unveiling of a fully updated website, new film releases, original short-form programming, viewer contests and the kweliTV app.
kweliTV focuses on the African Diaspora experience through documentaries, films, web shows, children's programming, news and more, bringing content from North America, Europe, Latin America, The Caribbean and Africa. 98% of the films featured at film festivals around the world and more than 65% are award winning. kweliTV also features independent filmmakers of color from across the globe to showcase their content after their film festival runs.
Kweli (which means truth in Swahili) is 100% black-owned, and to date established partnerships with 110 filmmakers across this globe, half of which are women. "Our mission through kweliTV is to curate content from African descent to both African and non-African audiences. We believe that by doing so we not only giving much needed platform for black filmmakers and producers to showcase their work, but also change how people of African descent are portrayed in mainstream media," said DeShuna Spencer, founder and CEO. "Our community is overwhelmingly absent from leadership roles in film and production studios, which is why we end up with scenarios in which black man and women are portrayed unjustly…this is why media perception and authentic representation matter. It is critical that as a community we create and control our own narratives through media ownership."
kweliTV currently has nearly 200 titles (more than 7,000 total viewing hours) and will be adding five new titles every Wednesday. More than 50 new films will be added between September and Christmas.
kweliTV is available on Roku, Google Play and Apple TV for subscribers and is fully integrated with both Chromecast and Apple Airplay. Additionally, kweliTV offers a free live TV stream and member discounts/perks to black-owned businesses, weekly subscriber contests, and more.
Some of kweliTV's most anticipated releases in the coming months include:
The Thorn Of The Rose (O Espinho Da Rosa) – Portugal; Black and Cuba – Cuba; Vivre – Barbados; Last Night – USA; The Flying Stars – Sierra Leone ; Catface – London; O-Town – Nigeria; Accra Power – Ghana; Out of Darkness – USA.; and many more.
Award-winning films currently on kweliTV include: La Source – Haiti; Beat The Drum – South Africa; Wolf – USA; OJUJU – Nigeria; Kwaku Ananse – Ghana; Closure – USA; and many more.
In addition to award-winning films and documentaries, the platform will be releasing four "kweliOriginals"
- #WokeWebSeries:
- 60-seconds of Comedy: Enter the lives of the world's up and coming comedians of African descent, giving you 60 seconds of pure vlog hilarity. Can a comedian make you laugh in just 60 seconds?
- #BlackRundown:
- Meet the Filmmaker: A one-on-one interview with upcoming and prolific independent filmmakers of color across the globe.
kweliTV plans: Subscriptions – $49.99 a year or $5.99 a month; Rental – $3.99 per 24-hour; Live TV – Free. Student discounts also available. Subscriptions include a 7-day free trial.
Learn more at www.kweli.tv
