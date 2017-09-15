Country(s)
Industry News
Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart Returns To Hyena's Comedy Club In Texas
Hyena's Comedy Club of Ft. Worth, Dallas and Plano celebrate the return of inspirational, motivational and keynote speaker comedy hypnotist Don Barnhart.
Barnhart is fast becoming one of the most sought after hypnosis acts with record-breaking attendance at comedy clubs across the country. The Las Vegas Review/Journal recently called Barnhart's show one of their "Best Bets" and Don has been called "America's Funniest Hypnotist".
Besides being a certified hypnotist and NLP practitioner, Don is also an award-winning comedian, graduate of the Second City Conservatory and combines these skills becoming one of the top inspirational, motivational and keynote speakers in the world. Barnhart will perform his comedy hypnosis show at Hyena's Comedy Club in Ft. Worth, Plano and Dallas Oct 12th – 15th.
The Don Barnhart Comedy Hypnosis Show is part standup, part improv, part hypnosis and full on funny. It's a musical, fast-paced romp through the volunteer's subconscious mind releasing their hidden talents. Don turns his audience into the stars of the show keeping audience members on the edge of their seats, howling with laughter and coming back for more.
https://www.youtube.com/
Barnhart's show is as empowering as it is entertaining and he has a series of self-improvement audio programs and books that can help you a way to focus your efforts to unlock the power of your subconscious mind to break bad habits, achieve your goals and take control of your life.
Don also works with veterans suffering from PTSD and has put up a free download to his Personal Power hypnosis session on his website. http://www.DonBarnhart.com
Barnhart has been performing and producing comedy shows for the troops since 1992 and stars in the new documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC by filmmaker Jordan Brady. He currently stars in the new sitcom and web series Class Clowns. The show, created by Barnhart follows the miss-adventures of fictional comedian and former sitcom star Johnny B who pulls a "Kramer" takes a "Chappelle" and comes back to star in his own "Seinfeld" type of web series/reality show.
As an author, Barnhart's new book on standup comedy Finding Your Funny is a Best Seller wcj List on Amazon. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. Barnhart is also the author of Creating The Life You Desire and a contributing author on I Killed.
Over the last year, Barnhart's film career has really been gaining steam as he stars in the documentary, Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and plays a rather disgruntled, road weary and carefree comedian in the upcoming comedy film, Tribute To Fluffy. Don can also be seen playing a psychotic mad man in the new web series Max Justice.
Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio. In 2015, Don was the grand prizewinner in the Levity Entertainment/
Besides all of this Barnhart teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.
Don will perform Oct 12-15th and show times are:
Fort Worth Oct 12th - 8:30pm (FREE SHOW)
Fort Worth Oct 13th - 8:30 & 10:30pm
Plano Oct 14th - 8:00-pm & 10:30pm
Dallas Oct 15th – 7:00pm Dirty Don's Naughty Adult Show (FREE SHOW)
Reservations are highly encouraged and Barnhart's shows are known for selling out early. For more information, please visit: http://www.hyenascomedynightclub.com
For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don Barnhart at http://www.donbarnhart.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse