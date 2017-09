Innovative Software Company Releases Cost Saving Technology for Dry Cleaners

Revolutionary garment management system can be used to dramatically increase assembly time and eliminate operator error.

-- Dark POS, a premier provider of POS software has released a new garment management system, LED Assisted Rapid Assembly (LARA), that integrates with Enlite POS, a leading dry cleaning point of sale . After an initial release to a handful of dry cleaners, LARA is proving to be a game changer in the dry cleaning industry.Other than manual assembly which is both labor intensive and error prone, two basic systems for garment assembly have existed: assisted assembly or automated assembly.· The assisted assembly process, while lower in capital cost, is bound by limitations on its effectiveness and accuracy.· The automated assembly process not only requires a significant upfront cost, yet also demands a larger facility.The LARA garment management system , brings together some of the latest innovations in technology, including Cloud Connected Devices, Internet of Things and distributed computing to the shop floor, allowing staff to assemble hundreds of garments in a fraction of the wcj time.LARA allows staff to effectively assemble garments through LED lights provided by the patented hangars, which in turn decreases order assembly time and effectively eliminates assembly error. The system requires the latest Enlite version 10, LARA garment hangars, and a garment tagging system. Due to its modular model, dry cleaners can grow their LARA implementation as their business grows to help reduce upfront capital expenditures.Some of advantages of using the Enlite POS LARA garment management system include:· Increased productivity· Simplified operations· Reduced garment assembly times· Reduced labor cost· Reduced human error· Modular and expandable, depending on needs and business' growth· Reduced space needed for order assembly· Easy to use resulting in reduced staff training timeThe LED-Assisted Rapid Assembly garment management system was created with a veteran team of industry experts, talented software developers, and actual dry cleaning owners.To learn more about Enlite and LARA, please visit https://enlitepos.com About Dark POS, Inc.Dark POS, Inc. develops the premier Point of Sale and Customer Relation Management systemsfor Dry Cleaning, Restaurant, Retail and Hospitality industries. More than just a digital cashregister, Dark POS software and hardware innovations help increase counter sales as well asimprove behind-the-counter operations for businesses worldwide.If you would like to have a demo or learn more about how Dark POS can improve your business,contact us at sales@darkpos.com or calling +1 (404) 996-0336 (US) or +44 0203 807 4601 (UK).