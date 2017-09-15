Founder of EES–Essential Eyebrow Solution®, Recognizes the Importance of Alopecia Awareness Month

News By Tag
Alopecia is defined as either the partial or complete absence of hair from areas of the body where it normally grows. "I have been working in the cosmetology and hair replacement industry for nearly 30 years, and many of my clients have come to me searching for attractive solutions to hair loss. Often they were dealing with alopecia, so I know intimately how challenging it can be to live with this condition," says Vestevich. "September is Alopecia Awareness Month and I am very gratified to be able to raise awareness about alopecia because it is often misunderstood or simply unknown."
ABOUT ALOPECIA
Alopecia can begin at any time in life and is either permanent or temporary. Androgenetic alopecia (commonly known as "female pattern hair loss" or "male pattern baldness") is a genetic condition where the hair falls out very gradually.
Alopecia areata affects 6.8 million people in the US alone. With this condition, hair loss can be temporary or permanent. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks the hair follicles and causes patches of hair loss (usually about the size of a quarter) on the scalp or face. It is not caused by stress as some people think. This type of hair loss affects children and adults of every race. Because the hair follicles are not destroyed, the hair may regrow at any time. There are many types of alopecia areata. Among them are alopecia totalis, which results in complete hair loss, but only on the scalp, and alopecia universalis, which causes hair loss on the scalp, face and body. There is also a type of alopecia that is extremely rare called cicatricial alopecia. Unlike alopecia areata, the hair loss is permanent because the hair follicles are destroyed.
An Internet search yields many useful sites and social networking links, most notably the website of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation: www.naaf.org.
ABOUT EES
RMV Trademarks, LLC (https://essentialeyebrowsolution.com/
ABOUT ADVANCED HAIR SOLUTIONS, LLC, AND RENATA MARIE VESTEVICH
In addition to being the founder of RMV Trademarks, LLC, Renata Marie Vestevich, is also the owner and director of Advanced Hair Solutions, LLC, a salon for individuals experiencing hair loss in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Her career covers a 30-year span in cosmetology and the hair replacement industry. After 10 years as a successful salon owner, she faced a personal struggle when her sister-in-law battled leukemia and subsequent hair loss during her chemotherapy treatment. That struggle solidified her commitment to those dealing with the effects of hair loss. Advanced Hair Solutions, LLC, is proud to be affiliated with the following: The American Hair Loss Council, National Alopecia Areata Foundation, The TLC Foundation and the Look Good Feel Better"® Foundation.
