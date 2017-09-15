 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Founder of EES–Essential Eyebrow Solution®, Recognizes the Importance of Alopecia Awareness Month

 
 
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- September is Alopecia Awareness Month—a month dedicated to raising awareness about the many types of hair loss. Renata Marie Vestevich, founder of RMV Trademarks, LLC, creator of EES – Essential Eyebrow Solution® and owner/director of Advanced Hair Solutions, LLC, continues on her dedicated path of generating awareness about alopecia and helping men, women and children struggling with the challenges of hair loss.

Alopecia is defined as either the partial or complete absence of hair from areas of the body where it normally grows. "I have been working in the cosmetology and hair replacement industry for nearly 30 years, and many of my clients have come to me searching for attractive solutions to hair loss. Often they were dealing with alopecia, so I know intimately how challenging it can be to live with this condition," says Vestevich. "September is Alopecia Awareness Month and I am very gratified to be able to raise awareness about alopecia because it is often misunderstood or simply unknown."

ABOUT ALOPECIA

Alopecia can begin at any time in life and is either permanent or temporary. Androgenetic alopecia (commonly known as "female pattern hair loss" or "male pattern baldness") is a genetic condition where the hair falls out very gradually.

Alopecia areata affects 6.8 million people in the US alone. With this condition, hair loss can be temporary or permanent. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks the hair follicles and causes patches of hair loss (usually about the size of a quarter) on the scalp or face. It is not caused by stress as some people think. This type of hair loss affects children and adults of every race. Because the hair follicles are not destroyed, the hair may regrow at any time. There are many types of alopecia areata. Among them are alopecia totalis, which results in complete hair loss, but only on the scalp, and alopecia universalis, which causes hair loss on the scalp, face and body. There is also a type of alopecia that is extremely rare called cicatricial alopecia. Unlike alopecia areata, the hair loss is permanent because the hair follicles are destroyed.

An Internet search yields many useful sites and social networking links, most notably the website of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation: www.naaf.org.

ABOUT EES

RMV Trademarks, LLC (https://essentialeyebrowsolution.com/about-us/), recently launched EES – Essential Eyebrow Solution® (http://www.essentialeyebrowsolution.com), a patented, topical formulation that is applied cosmetically to address eyebrow thinning or potential loss, while conditioning and revitalizing the brows. Infused with the natural botanical black cohosh, EES has been shown to support eyebrow fullness wcj and suppleness. RMV is dedicated to helping women and men regain their confidence and vitality through highly specialized, wholesome products for everyday use.

ABOUT ADVANCED HAIR SOLUTIONS, LLC, AND RENATA MARIE VESTEVICH

In addition to being the founder of RMV Trademarks, LLC, Renata Marie Vestevich, is also the owner and director of Advanced Hair Solutions, LLC, a salon for individuals experiencing hair loss in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Her career covers a 30-year span in cosmetology and the hair replacement industry. After 10 years as a successful salon owner, she faced a personal struggle when her sister-in-law battled leukemia and subsequent hair loss during her chemotherapy treatment. That struggle solidified her commitment to those dealing with the effects of hair loss. Advanced Hair Solutions, LLC, is proud to be affiliated with the following: The American Hair Loss Council, National Alopecia Areata Foundation, The TLC Foundation and the Look Good Feel Better"® Foundation.

