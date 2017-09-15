News By Tag
* CAU
* Hbcu
* Football
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CAU Tackles Chicago's Football Classic Halftime Show With First Ever Female Band Director
Tomisha Brock first woman to serve as Director of Bands at Clark Atlanta University
"The Chicago Football Classic is happy to announce this exciting game against two amazing teams," says Larry Huggins, Co-Founder of the Chicago Football Classic. "Everyone is anticipating this match-up and the electrifying Battle of the Bands."
For the first time in CAU's history, a woman serves as band director. "I am honored and excited to make history at CAU," says Brock. "In a male dominated profession, it is a privilege for female directors to show that we are just as qualified, we can compete on a large scale, as with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)," she wcj adds. According to the HBCU National Band Directors Consortium (http://www.hbcu-
The highly anticipated rivalry between the two teams is billed as a 'must see' attraction on Chicago's historic Soldier Field. CAU returns for the second straight year as the reigning champ with its' victory over Central State (http://clarkatlantasports.com/
"Being invited back to Chicago for the Football Classic is an honor," says CAU President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson. "Our players, students, families and supporters enjoyed the friendly camaraderie in 2016. We are thrilled that we were able to build upon our relationship with the Classic and return for a second year."
Second to Atlanta, Chicago sends the largest pool of applicants to CAU of other U.S. cities. "Growing up I only had one Black teacher," says Chicago native Savannah West. "CAU was my dream school. No one in my inner circle was going to college, my parents didn't even go, so I know I had to do something different," adds the CAU Senior. West, a Mass Media Arts Major, grew up in the Beverly neighborhood. She is a CBS intern and the Editor-in-Chief of The Odyssey Online (https://www.theodysseyonline.com/
The game, in its 20th year, provides more than $1.7 million in scholarship money and draws thousands of sports fans, families, and high school students.
Kickoff is at 3:30pm CST. Tickets can be purchased at www.cau.edu.
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse