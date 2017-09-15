 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Architectural Lighting
* Wall Wash
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

CCTLed Architectural Mini Series Now Available with Wall Wash Optic

CCTLed ARCHITECTURAL MINI from Targetti now offers a Wall Wash optic in its' popular CCTLed Series.
 
 
Targetti CCTLed Mini Arc Wall Wash
Targetti CCTLed Mini Arc Wall Wash
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Led Lighting
* Architectural Lighting
* Wall Wash

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* Costa Mesa - California - US

Subject:
* Products

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- CCTLed ARCHITECTURAL MINI from Targetti now offers a Wall Wash optic in its' popular CCTLed Series.  The expansive optic offering found within the popular CCTLed Series will now include a new Wall Wash optic to pair with the popular Spot, Flood, MWFL and WFL distributions.  The Wall Wash optic is ideal for retail, hospitality and architectural settings to provide visual interest and to draw attention with its uniform distribution. The compact recessed LED downlight projector features a 4" aperture that delivers a high-performance, versatile and precise aiming solution for architectural lighting. This unique downlight system features interchangeable reflectors and trims to address individual "architectural" project requirements for an extremely versatile solution.

The CCTLed Series is available in both a 4" Mini and 6" Large size downlight in a die-cast aluminum profile that incorporates a unique wcj heat dissipation system to coordinate with the choice of a fixed or adjustable housing.  The adjustable projector utilizes a technically advanced friction rotation system to manually aim with a 30° tilt and 355° rotation. The complete series offers one of the industry's most comprehensive systems of an intricate optic system with different distributions, sizes, and interchangeable reflectors and trims to address individual "architectural" project requirements and light engineering.

Product Features:

·       4" aperture

·       Wall Wash: 14W & 20W

·       2700K & 3000K (84 CRI)

·       Mounting: Tool-free spring-clip mounting system into integrated housing

·       Housings: IC, Non-IC and Airtight IC housings available

·       0-10V dimmable

·       Decorative trim ring mounted after fixture installation with twist lock attachment

·       IP20 – Damp Location listed with IP54 trim accessory

·       UL compliant

For a complete listing of available products and representatives, visit Targetti.US.

Contact
Targetti
***@cfwevents.com
End
Source:Targetti
Email:***@cfwevents.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CFW Marketing Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share