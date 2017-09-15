News By Tag
CCTLed Architectural Mini Series Now Available with Wall Wash Optic
CCTLed ARCHITECTURAL MINI from Targetti now offers a Wall Wash optic in its' popular CCTLed Series.
The CCTLed Series is available in both a 4" Mini and 6" Large size downlight in a die-cast aluminum profile that incorporates a unique wcj heat dissipation system to coordinate with the choice of a fixed or adjustable housing. The adjustable projector utilizes a technically advanced friction rotation system to manually aim with a 30° tilt and 355° rotation. The complete series offers one of the industry's most comprehensive systems of an intricate optic system with different distributions, sizes, and interchangeable reflectors and trims to address individual "architectural"
Product Features:
· 4" aperture
· Wall Wash: 14W & 20W
· 2700K & 3000K (84 CRI)
· Mounting: Tool-free spring-clip mounting system into integrated housing
· Housings: IC, Non-IC and Airtight IC housings available
· 0-10V dimmable
· Decorative trim ring mounted after fixture installation with twist lock attachment
· IP20 – Damp Location listed with IP54 trim accessory
· UL compliant
For a complete listing of available products and representatives, visit Targetti.US.
Contact
Targetti
***@cfwevents.com
