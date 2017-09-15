CCTLed Architectural Mini Series Now Available with Wall Wash Optic

CCTLed ARCHITECTURAL MINI from Targetti now offers a Wall Wash optic in its' popular CCTLed Series.

-- CCTLed ARCHITECTURAL MINI from Targetti now offers a Wall Wash optic in its' popular CCTLed Series. The expansive optic offering found within the popular CCTLed Series will now include a newoptic to pair with the popular Spot, Flood, MWFL and WFL distributions. The Wall Wash optic is ideal for retail, hospitality and architectural settings to provide visual interest and to draw attention with its uniform distribution. The compact recessed LED downlight projector features a 4" aperture that delivers a high-performance, versatile and precise aiming solution for architectural lighting. This unique downlight system features interchangeable reflectors and trims to address individual "architectural"project requirements for an extremely versatile solution.Theis available in both a 4" Mini and 6" Large size downlight in a die-cast aluminum profile that incorporates a unique wcj heat dissipation system to coordinate with the choice of a fixed or adjustable housing. The adjustable projector utilizes a technically advanced friction rotation system to manually aim with a 30° tilt and 355° rotation. The complete series offers one of the industry's most comprehensive systems of an intricate optic system with different distributions, sizes, and interchangeable reflectors and trims to address individual "architectural"project requirements and light engineering.Product Features:· 4" aperture· Wall Wash: 14W & 20W· 2700K & 3000K (84 CRI)· Mounting: Tool-free spring-clip mounting system into integrated housing· Housings: IC, Non-IC and Airtight IC housings available· 0-10V dimmable· Decorative trim ring mounted after fixture installation with twist lock attachment· IP20 – Damp Location listed with IP54 trim accessory· UL compliantFor a complete listing of available products and representatives, visit Targetti.US.