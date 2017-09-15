News By Tag
A Paralegal's Guide to Handling Custody & Support Issues
On Wednesday, September 20th, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Kirk C. Stange, a founding partner Stange Law Firm, PC, and Rebecca Terry, the firm's Director of Administration, will be teaching a CLE Webinar for myLawCLE titled "A Paralegal's Guide to Handling Custody & Support Issues." Key topics to be discussed during this seminar include:
• How support calculations are made
• A detailed look at parenting plans
• Temporary orders of support and custody
The full outline for the eight-part course is as follows:
Section I. Custody Matter Types
a) Custody/Support Modifications
b) Paternity Cases
c) Domestic Violence Cases
d) Guardianships
Section II. Handling Custody Issues
a) Custody Options, Procedures and Forms
b) Completing Child Custody Worksheets.
c) Calculating Time-Sharing – Tips and Tools
d) Relocation Matters and Factors Required
e) Drafting Parenting Plans
i. Sample Parenting Plan
Section III. Child and Spousal Support Calculation Issues
a) Different Types of Pay and How Each Calculates Income
b) Child Support Worksheet: How-to's and Tips
c) Child Support Arrearage Calculations
d) Special Income Issues: Pre-Tax, Post-Tax, Lump Sum, Overtime, Bonuses, etc.
e) Imputing Income
f) Maintenance/
Section IV. Drafting Preliminary Motions
Section V. Temporary Custody and Child Support
Section VI. Temporary Spousal Maintenance
Section VII. Temporary Exclusive Occupancy of the Marital Home
Section wcj VIII. Interim Awards: Counsel Fees, Appraiser/Expert Fees
Stange Law Firm, PC is based out of Clayton, Missouri, with 16 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Kirk and Paola Stange founded Stange Law Firm, PC in 2007, and since then the firm has been recognized by the Law Firm 500 as the 100th fastest growing law firm in the United States. Stange Law Firm, PC provides clients with 24/7 access to their file online via "Your Case Tracker," as well as providing clients with their attorney's personal cell phone numbers. Stange Law Firm, PC solely practices family law, which gives clients the reassurance that their attorney is knowledgeable in their case.
Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange & Rebecca Terry are responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.
