Contact

Stange Law Firm, PC

855-805-0595

marketing@stangelawfirm.com Stange Law Firm, PC855-805-0595

End

--On Wednesday, September 20, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Kirk C. Stange, a founding partner Stange Law Firm, PC, and Rebecca Terry, the firm's Director of Administration, will be teaching a CLE Webinar for myLawCLE titled "A Paralegal's Guide to Handling Custody & Support Issues." Key topics to be discussed during this seminar include:• How support calculations are made• A detailed look at parenting plans• Temporary orders of support and custodyThe full outline for the eight-part course is as follows:a) Custody/Support Modificationsb) Paternity Casesc) Domestic Violence Casesd) Guardianshipsa) Custody Options, Procedures and Formsb) Completing Child Custody Worksheets.c) Calculating Time-Sharing – Tips and Toolsd) Relocation Matters and Factors Requirede) Drafting Parenting Plansi. Sample Parenting Plana) Different Types of Pay and How Each Calculates Incomeb) Child Support Worksheet: How-to's and Tipsc) Child Support Arrearage Calculationsd) Special Income Issues: Pre-Tax, Post-Tax, Lump Sum, Overtime, Bonuses, etc.e) Imputing Incomef) Maintenance/Alimony CalculationSection IV. Drafting Preliminary MotionsSection V. Temporary Custody and Child SupportSection VI. Temporary Spousal MaintenanceSection VII. Temporary Exclusive Occupancy of the Marital HomeSection wcj VIII. Interim Awards: Counsel Fees, Appraiser/Expert Feeshere ( https://mylawcle.com/ products/video- broadcasts/a- paralega... ).Stange Law Firm, PC is based out of Clayton, Missouri, with 16 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Kirk and Paola Stange founded Stange Law Firm, PC in 2007, and since then the firm has been recognized by the Law Firm 500 as the 100fastest growing law firm in the United States. Stange Law Firm, PC provides clients with 24/7 access to their file online via "Your Case Tracker," as well as providing clients with their attorney's personal cell phone numbers. Stange Law Firm, PC solely practices family law, which gives clients the reassurance that their attorney is knowledgeable in their case.If you are in need of a Kansas City Kansas Divorce Attorney ( http://www.stangelawfirm.com/ Divorce-Separation/ Divorce-F... ), Child Custody Attorney, Child Support Attorney, Modification Attorney, or need representation on any other family law matter, please contact our dedicated and knowledgeable attorneys at 855-805-0595.Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange & Rebecca Terry are responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.