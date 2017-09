The Dig Tour & Ticket Giveaways!

End

New York City indie rockers The Dig are on tour and the excellent Kolars are opening! From the beginning, The Dig have been a classic band's band, and a true collaboration:three longtime friends, three songwriters, two singers in a true dual frontman setup, all individuals but all woven more and more tightly together as they have evolved. In a world that rewards drama, reckless moves and often-overwrought narrative twists, The Dig have bucked that trend by focusing on, well, the work: writing song after song to cast off more than they keep, and keep only the best. The Dig do a lot, and they do it the right way — building brick by brick, writing constantly, touring steadily, and most crucially, pushing themselves creatively to make better and better records. Which brings us, of course, to Bloodshot Tokyo, a record rich with ambition and a bright, irresistible ease. The Dig Tour 9/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar 9/26 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace 9/28 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links 9/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Limelight 9/30 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda 10/2 — Houston, TX @ White Oak 10/3 — New Orleans, LA @ HOB Parish 10/5 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight 10/6 — Raleigh, NC @ Pourhouse 10/7 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery KOLARS supporting