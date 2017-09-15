News By Tag
* Win
* Concert
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Dig Tour & Ticket Giveaways!
From the beginning, The Dig have been a classic band's band, and a true collaboration:
***** Read more on the Thrillcall blog: https://r.thrl.cl/
Check out a list of The Dig offers below. Want to win tickets? Download the Thrillcall app, set your location and enter to win. To download: https://r.thrl.cl/
Good luck!
The Dig Tour
9/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
9/26 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace#
9/28 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links#
9/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Limelight#
9/30 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda#
10/2 — Houston, TX @ White Oak#
10/3 — New Orleans, LA @ HOB Parish#
10/5 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight#
10/6 — Raleigh, NC @ Pourhouse#
10/7 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery#
# KOLARS supporting
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse