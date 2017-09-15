 
The Dig Tour & Ticket Giveaways!

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City indie rockers The Dig are on tour and the excellent Kolars are opening! We've got a pair of tickets to giveaway to see this unbeatable combo at every date.

From the beginning, The Dig have been a classic band's band, and a true collaboration: three longtime friends, three songwriters, two singers in a true dual frontman setup, all individuals but all woven more and more tightly together as they have evolved. In a world that rewards drama, reckless moves and often-overwrought narrative twists, The Dig have bucked that trend by focusing on, well, the work: writing song after song to cast off more than they keep, and keep only the best.  The Dig do a lot, and they wcj do it the right way — building brick by brick, writing constantly, touring steadily, and most crucially, pushing themselves creatively to make better and better records.  Which brings us, of course, to Bloodshot Tokyo, a record rich with ambition and a bright, irresistible ease.

***** Read more on the Thrillcall blog: https://r.thrl.cl/836.d79.a9

Check out a list of The Dig offers below. Want to win tickets? Download the Thrillcall app, set your location and enter to win. To download: https://r.thrl.cl/363.7d8.9e

Good luck!


The Dig Tour

9/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

9/26 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace#

9/28 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links#

9/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Limelight#

9/30 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda#

10/2 — Houston, TX @ White Oak#

10/3 — New Orleans, LA @ HOB Parish#

10/5 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight#

10/6 — Raleigh, NC @ Pourhouse#

10/7 — Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery#

# KOLARS supporting
