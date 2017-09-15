News By Tag
Walk Your Dog With LOVE For National Walk Your Dog Week!
According to Colleen, 40% of dogs in the US are overweight. Just a 20-minute walk can make a huge difference in your dog's life and also improve your health, too. In addition to helping your dog maintain a healthy weight, walking can release endorphins, lower blood pressure, and reduce troublesome behaviors.
There's no doubt that the health benefits of walking are endless for both your and your canine, but finding the time and motivation to do so can sometimes be a challenge for us pet parents. As we gear up for National Walk Your Dog Week this year, let's learn how to walk our dogs with LOVE and ease so that you can incorporate this fantastic holiday into every day of the year!
The "Paw-fect" Exercise Buddy: Dogs thrive on established routine. With this said, by exercising regularly with your pup, there's no doubt he or she will ever skip out on your daily walking date. A dog will never complain or pass up the opportunity to go on an adventure. In fact, they will remind you that "hey, it's time to go!" This makes them the best motivation and exercise companion around!
Take Time To Embrace Nature: Fall is very scenic, however every season brings a beauty of its own. A great outdoor escapade with your pooch allows for you to take in nature and the fresh air. Whether you're walking in a neighborhood, park, or hiking trail; take time to observe what is going on around you. Admire the birds chirping, leaves blowing in the wind or the sun setting on another day. Allowing your pup to sniff and explore the grounds is extremely beneficial to his mental stimulation as well. It's the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors together.
Create a Walking Checklist: Some pet parents may avoid walking because let's face it; it takes more than just a leash to go on a walk. There are many essentials that are needed for the excursion, so creating a checklist is a smart idea. Better yet, the new all-in-one PET DINETTE & Leash is an innovative system that allows pet owner to pack all of their walking essentials so that they can gran n' go with ease!
This wcj item includes a 5-foot leash and two modular serving and storage bowls that can be used to serve water, hold a portion of food, treats or store your credit card, license or house key. You can attach a waste bag dispenser too! Pet owners can hold the PET DINETTE & Leash comfortably in their hand during walks or hikes thanks to the soft rubber handle. This product will be sure to lessen the stress of forgetting an important walking necessity and will help make walks more convenient and enjoyable. Learn more about the PET DINETTE & Leash here: https://www.sitstaygoco.com.
Strengthens Your Bond: Daily walks provide much needed quality time for you and your pup. This time is extremely important to your dog's behavioral development and will provide the foundation for a trusting relationship. It's also a good time to work on training and socialization skills. As you stroll through the neighborhood, you're bound to run into other people and pets. Dog walking will help you and your canine make friends and feel like part of the community.
Cherish The Moment: Walking is a great opportunity for you both to clear your mind and be in the moment with each other. Unfortunately, a dog's life is short and every day spent with them is a gift. Why not partake in an activity that contributes to better health and happiness for you both? Walking with your dog is one of the most enjoyable parts of being a pet parent. Be sure to love and treasure these precious moments!
