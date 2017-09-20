

OC Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers form a Partnership Clippers and Magic come together to form a partnership within the Orange County Market with the OC Magic Basketball Program. clipper,magic,adidas logo VILLA PARK, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County Magic Basketball is excited to announce a partnership with the LA Clippers (



"This will help OC Magic continue to develop young athletes through providing exceptional and exclusive experiences for players and their families in our community," said John Saintignon, President of OC Magic.



"We are excited to partner with the OC Magic and create an experience for Orange County youth basketball participants. The values within the OC Magic organization go hand-in-hand with what the Clippers are looking to accomplish throughout Orange County," said Champ Baginski, LA Clippers Director of Youth Basketball.



OC Magic wcj is known in Southern California basketball as an elite training academy that provides a pathway for all athletes to grow as players by using basketball as a tool of getting an education. The partnership with the LA Clippers reflects our desire to collaborate with organizations that share our vision of teaching the fundamentals of basketball in a positive, fun and educational way.



Please visit our Orange County Magic Basketball website at



-Saturday, November 4th- OC Magic Winter tip off with LA Clippers experiences.

-Saturdays, November 4, 18, 25 & December 2- LA Clippers Learn to Play.

-Wednesday, December 6th- LA Clippers Got Skills Competition.

-Tuesday, January 2 – Friday, January 5 – LA Clippers Winter Camp with the OC Magic.

-Monday, June 18 – Friday, June 22 – LA Clippers Summer Camp with the OC Magic.



Coach John Saintignon



Pursue your Passion!

www.johnsaintignon.com

www.ocmagic.org



Media Contact

Sean Sargeant

949-680-5489

***@ocmagic.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12665792/1 Sean Sargeant949-680-5489 End -- Orange County Magic Basketball is excited to announce a partnership with the LA Clippers ( www.nba.com/ clippers ) through their grassroots youth initiative the Jr. Clippers.said John Saintignon, President of OC Magic.said Champ Baginski, LA Clippers Director of Youth Basketball.OC Magic wcj is known in Southern California basketball as an elite training academy that provides a pathway for all athletes to grow as players by using basketball as a tool of getting an education. The partnership with the LA Clippers reflects our desire to collaborate with organizations that share our vision of teaching the fundamentals of basketball in a positive, fun and educational way.Please visit our Orange County Magic Basketball website at www.ocmagic.org , for more information on the following activities with the LA Clippers:-Saturday, November 4th- OC Magic Winter tip off with LA Clippers experiences.-Saturdays, November 4, 18, 25 & December 2- LA Clippers Learn to Play.-Wednesday, December 6th- LA Clippers Got Skills Competition.-Tuesday, January 2 – Friday, January 5 – LA Clippers Winter Camp with the OC Magic.-Monday, June 18 – Friday, June 22 – LA Clippers Summer Camp with the OC Magic.Coach John SaintignonPursue your Passion!www.johnsaintignon.comwww.ocmagic.org Source : Orange County Magic Basketball, Inc. Email : ***@ocmagic.org Tags : Basketball Industry : Sports Location : Villa Park - California - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Sep 20, 2017

