TPA Alternative Service Concepts Earns One Of The 2017 Best Places To Work In Insurance Honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
- Sept. 20, 2017
-- Alternative Service Concepts, LLC (ASC), a national provider of workers' compensation and property and casualty third party claims administration services, this week announced it earned a spot as a member of the prestigious group of companies named to the 2017 Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance.
This award program is a joint effort between Business Insurance
and Best Companies Group (BCG) that serves to identify and recognize the best employers in the insurance industry each year.
This year marks Alternative Service Concepts' fourth consecutive appearance on the list. "I am thrilled to announce that Business Insurance
has named us as a Best Places to Work in Insurance for the fourth year in a row," said Glenn Backus, President of Alternative Service Concepts. "We work hard to create an environment that allows our employees to thrive, focusing on open and frequent communication and responding wcj to their needs as they arise. Winning this prestigious award confirms that we're on the right path, that we can continue to deliver exceptional claims service through lower turnover, a productive staff, and excellent service."
METHODOLOGY:
For a company to make the Best Places to Work in Insurance list, each company is first broken down by category and size for ranking purposes. Each company must then demonstrate that it meets or exceeds a minimum standard of excellence in a variety of employment-related metrics that are measured against other employers in this industry, as well as other companies nationwide. This information is drawn from a two-part survey conducted by all participating companies. One part of the survey evaluates employees' workplace experience and company culture, and the other gathers information on the employer's benefits, policies, practices, and other information.
Alternative Service Concepts (ASC), a four-consecutive-
year winner of Best Places to Work in Insurance is an integrity-based company delivering workers' compensation, and P&C claims management expertise and customized solutions to our partners. Headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices located strategically throughout the nation, ASC and its predecessors have provided workers' compensation, and property/casualty claims management services for over 35 years. Since its inception, ASC has built a reputation for professionalism, expertise, and efficiency, consistently exceeding client expectations. For more information, visit www.ascrisk.com
