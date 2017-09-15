 
News By Tag
* Tpa
* workers' compensation TPA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


TPA Alternative Service Concepts Earns One Of The 2017 Best Places To Work In Insurance Honors

Workers' compensation and property and casualty TPA earns this prestigious award four consecutive years.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tpa
workers' compensation TPA

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Alternative Service Concepts, LLC (ASC), a national provider of workers' compensation and property and casualty third party claims administration services, this week announced it earned a spot as a member of the prestigious group of companies named to the 2017 Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. This award program is a joint effort between Business Insurance and Best Companies Group (BCG) that serves to identify and recognize the best employers in the insurance industry each year.

This year marks Alternative Service Concepts' fourth consecutive appearance on the list.  "I am thrilled to announce that Business Insurance has named us as a Best Places to Work in Insurance for the fourth year in a row," said Glenn Backus, President of Alternative Service Concepts.  "We work hard to create an environment that allows our employees to thrive, focusing on open and frequent communication and responding wcj to their needs as they arise. Winning this prestigious award confirms that we're on the right path, that we can continue to deliver exceptional claims service through lower turnover, a productive staff, and excellent service."

METHODOLOGY: For a company to make the Best Places to Work in Insurance list, each company is first broken down by category and size for ranking purposes.  Each company must then demonstrate that it meets or exceeds a minimum standard of excellence in a variety of employment-related metrics that are measured against other employers in this industry, as well as other companies nationwide.  This information is drawn from a two-part survey conducted by all participating companies.  One part of the survey evaluates employees' workplace experience and company culture, and the other gathers information on the employer's benefits, policies, practices, and other information.

Alternative Service Concepts (ASC), a four-consecutive-year winner of Best Places to Work in Insurance is an integrity-based company delivering workers' compensation, and P&C claims management expertise and customized solutions to our partners.  Headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices located strategically throughout the nation, ASC and its predecessors have provided workers' compensation, and property/casualty claims management services for over 35 years.  Since its inception, ASC has built a reputation for professionalism, expertise, and efficiency, consistently exceeding client expectations.  For more information, visit www.ascrisk.com.

Contact
Alternative Service Concepts
***@ascrisk.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ascrisk.com Email Verified
Tags:Tpa, workers' compensation TPA
Industry:Insurance
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alternative Service Concepts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share