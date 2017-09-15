 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

Votion Volunteers at Habitat for Humanity

Votion is a frequent volunteer with Beaverton's Habitat for Humanity ReStore, assisting associates and customers however needed.
 
Votion Volunteers
Votion Volunteers
PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Votion's team was back volunteering their time and energy to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on Wednesday, September 13th. This marked the team's third time volunteering since the beginning of August. Michael H., an Account Manager at Votion, proposed the idea of volunteering at Habitat for Humanity and has been a consistent volunteer on Votion's behalf. "I wanted to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity because I appreciate the way it sees the changing world," said Michael. "Too often people give back in a way that's transactional, and Habitat focuses on providing transformational opportunities to the families who need help." He explained that the homes provided to low-income families through Habitat for Humanity are earned through hundreds of hours of manual labor, helping to build their home and other's homes as well.

Votion supports Habitat for Humanity's mission and aims to ultimately help Habitat have a record breaking year in building affordable housing for local low-income families. Even a doorknob can help Habitat's cause, and the volunteers' effort is no different. Most recently, the group was asked to assist with reorganizing various departments of the retail store. This entailed moving entertainment centers to a new designated area and then relocating the hardware department in its place to make way for a larger paint section. A more organized, better accessible store is easier for shoppers to locate what they are looking to find. This also makes room for new donated items out on the sales floor.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization known for helping low-income families attain affordable housing. Its ReStore helps provide funding for housing projects by way of donated items from the local community that are then resold at affordable prices. "We seek to give families a leg up, not a hand out," said Mike L., the Assistant Manager of the Beaverton ReStore. There are over 850 ReStore locations in the United States and Canada, with 3 of them being in the Portland-metro area. wcj Just in 2014, Portland metro's ReStores raised enough funds to build 14 Habitat Homes and reused over 6,500 tons of materials that would have likely otherwise been landfill.

About Votion

Successful companies are changing the way they speak with the outside world – shifting from "marketing" to "mattering." To do this, Votion helps develop our clients into brands worth caring about by speaking directly to their audience through various touch points worth experiencing.

Votion specializes in branding through business-to-consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally.

Visit Votion's website here: www.votionpdx.com

End
Source:
Email:***@votionpdx.com
Posted By:***@votionpdx.com Email Verified
Tags:Votion, Marketing, Portland, Beaverton, Volunteering, Habitat For Humanity, Marketing Jobs
Industry:Business, Event, Marketing
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Votion PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share