Votion Volunteers at Habitat for Humanity
Votion is a frequent volunteer with Beaverton's Habitat for Humanity ReStore, assisting associates and customers however needed.
Votion supports Habitat for Humanity's mission and aims to ultimately help Habitat have a record breaking year in building affordable housing for local low-income families. Even a doorknob can help Habitat's cause, and the volunteers' effort is no different. Most recently, the group was asked to assist with reorganizing various departments of the retail store. This entailed moving entertainment centers to a new designated area and then relocating the hardware department in its place to make way for a larger paint section. A more organized, better accessible store is easier for shoppers to locate what they are looking to find. This also makes room for new donated items out on the sales floor.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization known for helping low-income families attain affordable housing. Its ReStore helps provide funding for housing projects by way of donated items from the local community that are then resold at affordable prices. "We seek to give families a leg up, not a hand out," said Mike L., the Assistant Manager of the Beaverton ReStore. There are over 850 ReStore locations in the United States and Canada, with 3 of them being in the Portland-metro area. wcj Just in 2014, Portland metro's ReStores raised enough funds to build 14 Habitat Homes and reused over 6,500 tons of materials that would have likely otherwise been landfill.
