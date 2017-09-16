Country(s)
Un Homme De Sagasse, de Camilla Chance, publié en Français
Book Release: Wisdom Man by Camilla Chance, published in French. (English translation below)
Un Homme de Sagesse c'est l'histoire de Banjo Clarke, un vieil aborigène, qui n'a jamais perdu sa foi en l'esprit humain et en la bonté des gens. Son dévouement en la bonté et au pardon font de lui un maître bien-aimé et une source d'inspiration pour ceux qu'il a rencontré. Camilla Chance a vraiment saisi l'essence de ce chef tribal aimé des siens et de son peuple; un homme de son temps, fidèle à sa culture et à sa terre. Les leçons que Banjo nous enseigne sur la vie sont universelles et intemporelles.
Banjo est un symbole de bonté et de compassion, il est un espoir qui nous invite à ne pas perdre confiance en l'humanité. Dans ce livre il nous enseigne comment être aimables, respectueux les uns envers les autres, accepter les gens pour qui ils sont, au-delà de toutes différences.
"J'ai rencontré Nelson Mandela.; Banjo était fait de la même étoffe". Keith Hamilton, ministre délégué des Affaires aborigènes de l'État de Victoria.
Camilla Chance est devenue une amie proche de Banjo Clarke il y a vingt cinq ans. Banjo et sa famille ont donnés la permission à Camilla d'enregistrer leurs conversations lorsqu'il parlait de son histoire, de sa vie, de son pays, avec l'espoir qu'un jour ses mots seraient écrit dans un livre pour les partager avec le monde.
Un Homme de Sagesse a d'abord été publié en 2003. C'était un best-seller instantané. La première édition de 10 000 exemplaires (une grande première édition pour l'Australie)
Le livre a également remporté aux Etats-Unis le prix «USABookNews.com » pour le meilleur travail Multiculturel. En outre, un film documentaire basé sur Un Homme de Sagesse a été montré quatre fois sur la télévision nationale australienne. Aussi, Camilla Chance et le travail réalisé avec la communauté aborigène ont été présentés par le Oprah's Angel Network.
Mme. Chance dit: Les peuples autochtones sont généralement discrets sur leur spiritualité
Fondée en 1991, la maison d'édition Au vent des îles, basée à Tahiti, a pour ligne éditoriale la parution d'auteurs polynésiens et d'ouvrages ayant pour sujet le Pacifique et l'Océanie.
Au vent des isles et le prePremière maison d'édition du Pacifique, elle se distingue par une attention soignée apportée à la qualité de ses titres, la sélection de ses auteurs autochtones et traduits (Nouvelle-Zé
Au vent des îles is releasing Camilla Chance's Australian best seller, Wisdom Man, in French translation in November 2017, throughout French Polynesia.
Wisdom Man is the inspirational story of Banjo Clarke, an old Aborigine, who never lost his faith in the human spirit and the goodness of people. His dedication in goodness and forgiveness made him a beloved teacher and an inspiration to those he met. Camilla Chance has really captured the essence of this tribal leader, loved by his family and his people, throughout Wisdom Man - a man of his time, faithful to his culture and his land. The lessons that Banjo teaches about life are universal and timeless.
Banjo is a symbol of kindness and compassion, there is a hope that invites us to not lose faith in humanity. In this book, he teaches us how to be kind, friendly with each other, accept people for who they are, beyond all differences.
"I met Nelson Mandela. Banjo was wcj made from the same cloth," said Keith Hamilton, Deputy Minister of Aboriginal Affairs of the State of Victoria.
Camilla Chance became a close friend of Banjo Clarke over a twenty five year period. Banjo and his family gave her permission to record their conversations when he spoke of his history, his life, to his country, with the hope that one day his words would be written in a book to share with the world.
Wisdom Man was first published in 2003 and became an instant bestseller. The first edition of 10,000 copies (a large first edition for Australia) ran out almost from one day to the next. The second edition was launched in 2005. Aborigines came from all over Australia to the launch. The author Camilla Chance was also the first non- Aborigine to receive the prestigious "Unsung Hero Aboriginal Award" for her work and her dedication to Aboriginal people.
The book won the United States 'USABookNews.com' award for best multicultural work. In addition, a documentary film based on Wisdom Man was shown four times on Australian national television. Also, Camilla Chance's work with the Aboriginal community was presented by Oprah's Angel Network.
Ms. Chance states: "Indigenous peoples are generally discreet about their spirituality, but Banjo knew the world to undergo a terrible crisis if people do not change their hearts. He believed that understanding Aboriginal culture could prove useful to mankind and maybe save the world.
Founded in 1991, Au vent des îles based in Tahiti, publishes Polynesian authors and books on the Pacific and Oceania.
As the first Pacific publishing house, Au vent des îleshas distinguished itself by careful attention to the quality of its titles and the selection of its indigenous and translated authors from the Pacific region (New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, Samoa, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and so on).
