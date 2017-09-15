 
JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 2017 Women of Color STEM Conference

The 22nd Annual Women of Color STEM Conference will take place in Detroit at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center from October 5-7
 
 
DETROIT - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm, is sponsoring the Women of Color STEM Conference, a leading multicultural conference for diversity and inclusion. The conference, hosted by Career Communications Group, provides STEM professionals the opportunity to network, share ideas and help inspire the next generation.

During the three-day conference in Detroit, Michigan, JPMorgan Chase will introduce students to a wide range of technology career opportunities in financial services. Experienced professionals will also have the opportunity to discuss open roles in Technology, Risk, Digital, Intelligent Solutions and more.

Business leaders and recruiters will hold seminars and a networking reception to highlight career development programs, such as the company's Technology Analyst Program (https://careers.jpmorgan.com/careers/programs/technology-summer-analyst) – an intensive, hands-on program that helps students launch their career as an infrastructure engineer or software engineer.

Additionally, six women leaders from JPMorgan Chase's Global Technology Organization will be recognized for their commitment to enhancing STEM career opportunities and shaping technology for the future.

• Ana Mowles, Infrastructure Support Director for Global Technology Infrastructure
• Lisa Grott, Program Management Director for Enterprise Technology
• Lupe Czerwinski, wcj Strategic Partnerships Director for Chase Merchant Services Technology
• Michelle Tomlinson, Applications Development Director for the Corporate and Investment Bank
• Mijal Warat, Governance Director for Enterprise Technology
• Tiffany Polk, Head of Storage Services for Global Technology Infrastructure

About Career Communications Group, Inc.

Career Communications Group has created an integrated and inspiring group of magazines, dynamic Web sites, and outstanding annual national conferences that provide a powerful forum for organizations to find and retain the best and the brightest minority technologists.Please click http://intouch.ccgmag.com/ for more information

About Women of Color STEM Conference

The 22nd Annual Women of Color STEM Conference, which will be held Oct. 5-7, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, provides a unique forum for women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields to network, share ideas, discuss training and professional development challenges, and inspire next generation women in STEM. Please click http://intouch.ccgmag.com/ for more information

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Click to Share