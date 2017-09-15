 
SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. announces 2017-2018 board of directors

 
 
Elaine Hawkins
Elaine Hawkins
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. is pleased to introduce its 2017-2018 board of directors, recently elected during the organization's annual trustee meeting to serve a one-year term through July 2018. The 2017-2018 board of directors is led by Elaine Hawkins, president, and Andie Vogt, vice president. Other officers include: Debbie Toler, vice president of public relations and marketing; Jason Stephens, treasurer; and Sandy Stilwell, secretary and vice president of grants.

SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. board members are responsible for supporting the operations and mission of the 501c3 organization and administering funds that support local programs benefitting the care and well-being of children in Southwest Florida. The board's officers are also responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of the charitable organization's two-day signature fundraising event, the 2018 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest.

Celebrating its 10th year, the 2018 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest will feature uniquely themed Chef Vintner Dinners on March 2, held at private homes throughout Southwest Florida, followed by The Grand Tasting and Live Auction on Saturday, March 3 at Quail West Golf and Country Club in Naples. One hundred percent of monies raised at the auction will benefit SWFL Children's Charities, Inc.'s primary beneficiaries; Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College.

To learn more about SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. and the 2018 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest, visit www.swflwinefest.org.

SWFL wcj Children's Charities Inc.'s annual signature fundraiser, the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest, has raised $18.7 million over the past nine years, making it the most successful fundraising event in Lee County and one of the top-grossing wine fests in the country. The trustees and sponsors underwrite the event and the nonprofit, SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. donates 100 percent of the auction proceeds to three primary local beneficiaries. Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida is the most significant beneficiary of the event, which provides health services to children from Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. In addition, SWFL Children's Charities, Inc. grants funds to Florida Gulf Coast University and Florida SouthWestern State College to provide scholarships and equipment to educate the community's next generation of pediatric health care professionals, and is considering grants to other children's causes in Southwest Florida from 2018 proceeds. For more information, visit www.swflwinefest.org.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
Source:SWFL Children’s Charities, Inc.
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Click to Share