-- Lee BIA Builders Care, the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (BIA) is hosting its inaugural Charity Clay Shoot on Friday, Dec. 8 at Bermont Shooting Club, located at 40571 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. Presented by Land Solutions, Inc., the tournament will aid Lee BIA Builders Care in providing emergency repairs and construction services at no cost to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged homeowners in Lee County.During the beginner-friendly tournament, participants will shoot clays on the 14-station course with optional five stand and wobble trap competitions. Registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. with the tournament commencing at 10 a.m. Competition will conclude with a barbecue lunch and awards ceremony at noon, which will recognize the top teams and individual winners. Registration is $600 for teams of four people and $150 for individuals. Cart rentals are available for $40 per team, or participants may bring their own side-by-side utility vehicle or golf cart. Ammo can be brought from home or purchased on-site.Land Solutions, Inc. is the presenting sponsor for the event. Additional sponsorship opportunities are now available with prize, lunch and beverage level sponsorships at $2,500 each, which include one team registration, lunch, cart rental, company banner and event recognition. A limited amount of big shot sponsorships are also available for $1,000 and include one team registration, lunch, cart rental and company banner.For more information on the event, or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Lee BIA Builders Care by calling 239-938-0056 or emailing Executive Director Christi Pritchett Sarlo at Christi@BIA.net Lee BIA Builders Care is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (BIA). Its mission is to provide emergency home repairs and construction services to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged people who are unable to obtain home repairs through traditional means. To date, Lee BIA Builders Care has put more than $4.25 million in construction services back into the community at no cost to homeowners in need. Lee Builders wcj Care enlists the volunteer services of Lee BIA members and leverages grants and donated materials to provide construction and remodeling services to qualified homeowners throughout Lee County. Lee Builders Care is headquartered at the Lee BIA office at 10501 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Suite 118 in Fort Myers. The Building Industry Association ( www.BIA.net ) is a 63-year-old association affiliated with National Home Builders Association and Florida Home Builders Association that serves to strengthen our community by advancing a professional building industry through advocacy, education and services. Donations can be made online at www.LeeBuildersCare.com. More information is available by calling 239-938-0056. Follow Builders Care at Facebook.com/LeeBuildersCare or on Twitter @LeeBuildersCare.