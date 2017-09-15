News By Tag
Kirusa Wins The Westafricacom Award For Oustanding Enterprise Solution 2017
The award is in recognition of the role played by Kirusa Konnect in facilitating the Ebola Education Campaign to educate Ghanaians on the Ebola epidemic, helping to combat the spread of the Virus by allowing mobile users to retrieve information for free.
Commenting on the award, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Kirusa, said: "It gives me great pleasure to see that our enterprise suite's role in government initiatives in Ghana is being recognized. Congratulations to each member of the Kirusa team who worked hard in developing this technology for our markets. With this, we are encouraged to go even further and further the innovation and quality of our solutions."
Kirusa Konnect is a communication suite that enables enterprises to communicate with their target audience via their mobile phones. Its inbound and outbound tools provide various channels for customers to reach out to enterprises, and for enterprises to reach out to their target audience effectively and in a short time.
"In today's business environment, it is crucial to engage all stakeholders, and in ways most convenient to each one of them. The Ebola wcj campaign, was a well-conceived project, utilizing the power of mobile. It is our desire to continue to build upon our existing products and services, including the Konnect Suite, into a reliable self-service platform for enterprises to execute projects like Ebola campaign." said Surinder Anand, Vice President Product, Kirusa.
While the West Africa Com Awards celebrates excellence across telecommunications, digital and ICT in West Africa, the outstanding enterprise solution award looks at solutions that make business easier in West Africa, by helping enterprises meet their IT needs in a productive and cost-effective way.
About Kirusa
Kirusa is a global leader in providing communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises. Kirusa's solutions include ReachMe, a voice-over-data solution to help mobile operators leverage the power of internet to enrich telephony experience of their subscribers;
