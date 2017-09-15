 
News By Tag
* Kirusa Konnect
* Enterprise Solutions
* Ebola education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Providence
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Kirusa Wins The Westafricacom Award For Oustanding Enterprise Solution 2017

 
 
Outstanding Enterprise Solution 2017
Outstanding Enterprise Solution 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kirusa Konnect
* Enterprise Solutions
* Ebola education

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New Providence - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Awards

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks, announced today that its Kirusa Konnect™ product has been awarded West Africa Com's Outstanding Enterprise Solution of 2017.

The award is in recognition of the role played by Kirusa Konnect in facilitating the Ebola Education Campaign to educate Ghanaians on the Ebola epidemic, helping to combat the spread of the Virus by allowing mobile users to retrieve information for free.

Commenting on the award, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Kirusa, said: "It gives me great pleasure to see that our enterprise suite's role in government initiatives in Ghana is being recognized. Congratulations to each member of the Kirusa team who worked hard in developing this technology for our markets. With this, we are encouraged to go even further and further the innovation and quality of our solutions."

Kirusa Konnect is a communication suite that enables enterprises to communicate with their target audience via their mobile phones. Its inbound and outbound tools provide various channels for customers to reach out to enterprises, and for enterprises to reach out to their target audience effectively and in a short time.

"In today's business environment, it is crucial to engage all stakeholders, and in ways most convenient to each one of them. The Ebola wcj campaign, was a well-conceived project, utilizing the power of mobile. It is our desire to continue to build upon our existing products and services, including the Konnect Suite, into a reliable self-service platform for enterprises to execute projects like Ebola campaign." said Surinder Anand, Vice President Product, Kirusa.

While the West Africa Com Awards celebrates excellence across telecommunications, digital and ICT in West Africa, the outstanding enterprise solution award looks at solutions that make business easier in West Africa, by helping enterprises meet their IT needs in a productive and cost-effective way.

About Kirusa

Kirusa is a global leader in providing communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises. Kirusa's solutions include ReachMe, a voice-over-data solution to help mobile operators leverage the power of internet to enrich telephony experience of their subscribers; InstaVoice®, a unique call completion suite, which bundles voicemail and missed call services to connect the unconnected, while monetizing missed calls in mobile networks; Kirusa Konnect™, an enterprise communication suite that bolster brand-customer engagement over mobile channels, and InstaVoice Channels™ that offer subscribers myriad voice content from their favorite celebrities, sports clubs, news portals and other streams.  Kirusa solutions are deployed in 44 countries, with 50 mobile carrier partnerships in Africa, India, and LatAm. Kirusa solutions are built on its patented technology and highly reliable, scalable multimodal & cloud platforms, which manage over 2.5 billion calls and 100 million active mobile users across the globe, every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of wireless telecom executives and technologists, Kirusa has offices in four continents.For more information, visit: www.kirusa.com

Contact
Godslove Adagbonyin
***@kirusa.com
End
Source:Kirusa Inc
Email:***@kirusa.com
Tags:Kirusa Konnect, Enterprise Solutions, Ebola education
Industry:Business
Location:New Providence - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share