Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

Save As Big As You Can on Medical Supplies - Prices Dropped by 10%

Healthcare Organizations Get Ready To Pile Up Their Medical Supplies' Stock from PackagingSuppliesByMail.com
 
 
Medical Supplies Sale Coupon for PackagingSuppliesByMail.com
Medical Supplies Sale Coupon for PackagingSuppliesByMail.com
 
SOLON, Ohio - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- PackagingSuppliesByMail.com has announced a whooping price drop on the Medical Supplies category of products. There will be a flat 10% discount on all the medical supplies including medical gloves, hearing/ fingertip protection, eye care products, gauze pads, emergency response products, first aid kits, and bandage wraps. The discount offer on medical supplies is intended to attract more and more industries to stay safe while engaging workers to unnatural working conditions. These can also be used at homes for safety.

It is a deal to seal the security of employees' health interests. 10% price drop on the marked price of all the website purchases of the medical supplies till 9/24/2017 is worth a deal to stock your shelves with these most essential of our products. First aid kits and burn care/ emergency response products are the most demanded products as they are very helpful in day to day critical tasks and save the injury from spreading its effect or getting infectious. While individuals get busy in their routine tasks, it is the job of these medical supplies to keep them safe and help them efficiently perform the tasks.

To avail the discount offer, users will need to enter the coupon code "MEDICAL10" which would be valid wcj only till 9/24/2017. The PackagingSuppliesByMail.com team is dedicated to serving businesses with optimum, high quality, and cost efficient packaging as well as shipping solutions. We contribute our share towards the changing packaging standards over the years by providing innovative packaging products at affordable prices so that it could be widely implemented in business communications.

Siri Meripe, business associate at PackagingSuppliesByMail.com says "It is our aim to set certain packaging standards while making safety the foremost priority. Our medical supplies are the most needed products in domestic as well as industrial setups as they ensure the safety of the people handling critical components and working under unnatural environmental conditions."

Use code "MEDICAL10" to get 10% off on all website orders of medical supplies at PackagingSuppliesByMail.com till 9/24/2017. Visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/medical-supplies
