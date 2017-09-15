News By Tag
Salesmate CRM Integrates with PieSync for 2-way Contact Sync
Salesmate CRM, rapidly becoming the first choice of sales reps to streamline sales processes, now announces integration with PieSync. The new integration is intended to streamline 2-Way Contact Sync between Apps.
Salesmate has integrated with PieSync, which is widely known for two-way contact sync between CRM, marketing apps, and Google Contacts. Integration intends to enable effective contact synchronization consolidating with Salesmate CRM's extensive contact management suite that includes systemizing, structuring and standardizing all your contact data at one organized place.
With this modern communication and sales approach, you never lose a bit and get notified of every update of your contact detail on whatever application you use for building relations. This strengthens marketing and sales process and results in higher success rate. It also keeps you updated, so you can use updated contact information like name or email address on your desired app without making redundant efforts of copying or checking. It also reduces possible human errors.
"Effective contact management is an integral part of sales and marketing processes. This new two-way contact sync from PieSync integration helps Salesmate users to eliminate manual import/ export activities and win more deals," says Salesmate CRM Founder and CEO, Samir Motwani. "We have been completely committed to ensuring flexibility for all Salesmate users and I am pleased to report the integration of PieSync is rolling extremely well."
To set up this integration, users must have a free trial or paid Salesmate account and a PieSync account. Users can start a free trial by visiting Salesmate.io.
About Salesmate
Salesmate is a truly intelligent sales CRM helps sales reps be more productive, increases their sales and engage deeply with their customers. With Salesmate, it got easier for businesses manage their pipeline, save time at all stages of the sales cycle and win new customers without breaking their back on busywork.
About PieSync
PieSync keeps your contacts in sync between your favorite cloud apps, 2-way and in real time. Just set it and forget it. It takes only 5 minutes to setup your first sync.
