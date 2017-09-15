Country(s)
New Bioxelan Cream Rejuvenates and Reinvigorates Face Skin
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Bioxelan is an innovative face cream, recently developed and produced in the USA. This cream revolutionizes the facial care with a 4 week skin reinvigorating program. Being created from solely natural products, Bioxelan tends to take better care for face skin amid the everyday conditions. The face is an exposed part of human's body, so the skin faces all the factors around, most of them - not so positive. It is scientifically proven that the polluted urban air and the sun are causing the greatest damage to the skin. All the dirt in the air is inflicting faster skin deterioration, aging, discoloration, and so on.
The new Bioxelan cream has been wcj developed to take care of the skin, keeping the years away from the face. After several times of use, the skin gradually lightens, the age spots, wrinkles and damages caused by the sun, disappear. It is a well known fact, that over the years the collagen levels in the skin decrease, leading to defilement, discoloration, appearance of deep lines and age spots.
Cream's formula is a mix of natural ingredients, scientifically tested and proven. Hydrolyzed collagen is a protein that plays a crucial role in the appearance of face skin, Hyaluronic Acid is a natural substance in skin, which has capacity to attract and hold plentiful amounts of moisture, Aloe Vera gel improves moisturization and pigment suppression, Apricot Kernel oil is used to balance, nourish and lubricate the face skin. Additional ingredients are Nature Cells Anti-aging, Regen Plus, hydrolyzed elastin, Extract of rosemary, Extract of green tea, Vitamin E, and Shea butter.
Bioxelan is now making its first steps online, so the clients have а chance to get the cream at discounted price.
