Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615

Gartner Names Net Solutions as Cool Vendor 2017 for CRM

 
 
CHANDIGARH, India - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading technology research firm Gartner Inc. has named Net Solutions as one of  "cool vendors" in the Asia Pacific CRM application software specialists category, in its recent report "The Gartner CRM Vendor Guide, 2017".

The report highlights that CRM (Customer Relationship Management) continues to be the faster-growing business software in the market and the application specialists like Net Solutions that have higher maturity levels, continue to invest in digital technologies that can enhance the customer experience they deliver.

"The Asia/Pacific region continues to invest in CRM, with a primary focus on customer service and support, followed by sales, marketing and digital commerce. Asia/Pacific includes multiple markets with diverse needs and maturity levels. Although multinational corporations continue to invest in the region, local players challenge the global players in various industries and geographies," states the report.

"At Net Solutions, we place innovation and customer values at the center of everything we do. Over the past 17 years, we have evolved as a trusted technology partner and strategy consultant for global enterprises and startups.  Net Solutions has had great success recently in consulting brands around the area of digital transformation, especially digital platforms and customer experience, hence, a mention as CRM Specialists by Gartner is a validation of our capabilities", says Sameer Jain, CEO, Net Solutions.

Net Solutions is a global technology company with 17 years of expertise in building world-class digital products.
Over these years, Net Solutions has emerged as a trusted partner for brands including several Fortune 500 and 2000 companies -- by helping, them leverage design, analytics, and engineering to create meaningful, personalized wcj digital experiences, and win happy customers.


About Net Solutions

Founded in 2000, Net Solutions has been developing mobile and web applications for companies across the globe. Originally built as a web portal by hobbyist Sameer Jain, it has risen to become an internationally known brand in its field, with a team of more than 225 people across its three main offices, in Chandigarh, Toronto, and London.

Net Solutions has been the software development team for over 3000 customers and counting, and has delivered over 10,000 projects as on date.

To know more about our services please visit us at https://www.netsolutions.com
