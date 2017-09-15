 
News By Tag
* Hiphop
* Latesthiphop
* Newartist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gainesville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Yung (Quip) Offers Hip Hop Compositions To Fans On Soundcloud

In Soundcloud, the artist Yung (Quip) is offering fans with superb hip hop and rap music. The artist has a different voice and fans worldwide must listen to him.
 
 
Yung (Quip)
Yung (Quip)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hiphop
* Latesthiphop
* Newartist

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Gainesville - Florida - US

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Yung (Quip) is rocking the Soundcloud arena with his beautiful yet edgy hip hop and rap songs. The songs are raw but sounds wonderful coupled with music. The songs are fairly perfect and fans get to listen to core hip hop and rap songs. The singer performs all the songs with proper lyrics and sentiments. The feeling and devotion in his songs are clear and all the songs are expressive, so that fans don't have any issues while understanding. The tonal quality of the artist engages his fans with genuine passion. The depth of the artist's voice is worth a listen!

Yung Quip sings under the label of 781 Productions in the USA. He can be called the new face of the hip hop and rap world who is also ruling the Soundcloud arena. Yung Quip is climbing the ladder of success one step at a time with his newly released EP called "Big Dreams Long Night's". It shows his skills and one thousand followers – it is what he is all about! The hip hop and rap genre of his songs surrounds fans and submerging them entirely. He creates a blissful wcj atmosphere for all his fans in each and every song.

The music is atmospheric and intricate and connects instantly with fans. The journey of Yung Quip is depicted in his songs which are full of his ideas and stories. The complicated compositions offer a satisfying audio experience to fans across the world. The songs creates huge pace that is immensely pleasing to the listeners. Also, the strength of his music is unwavering with skill and talent of Yung Quip. Fans of this wonderful artist, Yung Quip must listen to his hip hop and rap songs on Soundcloud. Also, they can connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, ReverbNation and his official website.

Visit here now:https://soundcloud.com/yungquip

End
Source:
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share