AsteriskService announced Currency Converter IVR Solution for MNCs
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) has started gaining ground among industries as a formidable and feature-rich option to online communication methods.
AsteriskService, a renowned global VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced currency converter IVR solution for multi-national companies. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService revealed the purpose of announcing customized IVR solution for currency conversion with these words: " In today's age of globalization, companies need to facilitate their customers with the currency conversion while offering them a seamless shopping experience. The currency conversion has become a routine task for many people engaged in international business. Our solutions facilitate the corporate clients to offer currency conversion for converting their local currency with the international currency that can ultimately make the international transaction easy. Our clients can simply integrate the dynamic IVR solution for currency conversion and provide a handy tool to their customers." He concluded.
The Technical head at AsteriskService explained how the customized IVR solution works for currency conversion during any transnational transaction:
AsteriskService offers premium VoIP solutions using an open source Asterisk platform. The company provides multi-tenant voice and SMS broadcasting solutions, conferencing solutions, IVR solutions, and SBC solutions along with WebRTC Client solution to the enterprise clients worldwide.
AsteriskService offers enterprise-grade currency converter IVR solution to a global clientele. Visit the company's page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
