AsteriskService announced Currency Converter IVR Solution for MNCs

ARLINGTON, Texas - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Interactive Voice Response (IVR) has started gaining ground among industries as a formidable and feature-rich option to online communication methods. From ticket booking to payment, and from quiz to CRM integration, the dynamic IVR solution serves many purposes of companies across various industry verticals.

AsteriskService, a renowned global VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has announced currency converter IVR solution for multi-national companies. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService revealed the purpose of announcing customized IVR solution for currency conversion with these words: " In today's age of globalization, companies need to facilitate their customers with the currency conversion while offering them a seamless shopping experience. The currency conversion has become a routine task for many people engaged in international business. Our solutions facilitate the corporate clients to offer currency conversion for converting their local currency with the international currency that can ultimately make the international transaction easy. Our clients can simply integrate the dynamic IVR solution for currency conversion and provide a handy tool to their customers." He concluded.

The Technical head at AsteriskService explained how the customized IVR solution works for currency conversion during any transnational transaction: " Once the customer will reach the payment step, the dynamic IVR solution will play an automated IVR prompt to convert the customer's currency with the other currency. The customer can use different options to convert the currency and finish the payment process with ease. We facilitate our MNC clients to offer an automated real-time exchange rate availability along with an accurate currency conversion. Our clients can readily edit IVR prompts with the help of user-friendly admin panel interface. What's more, we offer multilingual support to facilitate the global clientele to target audiences across different geographies. Reduced paperwork, streamlined currency conversion process, on-demand wcj support, and increased productivity are some of the advantages of our currency conversion IVR solution." He concluded with mentioning a few noteworthy business benefits of Asterisk-based IVR solution for currency conversion.

AsteriskService offers premium VoIP solutions using an open source Asterisk platform. The company provides multi-tenant voice and SMS broadcasting solutions, conferencing solutions, IVR solutions, and SBC solutions along with WebRTC Client solution to the enterprise clients worldwide.

AsteriskService offers enterprise-grade currency converter IVR solution to a global clientele. Visit the company's page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/solutions/currency-conver...) to know more about the solution.

