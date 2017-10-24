MBDA to discuss extended naval air and missile defence systems in Prague this October

 
LONDON, England - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr Fabio Bonnani, Head of Air Defense Architectures and Italy Technology at MBDA will be speaking on Day 2 of SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology 2017.

His presentation will expound on MBDA's extended naval air and missile defence systems, where he gives an overview to the systems, the concept of operation, components and foreseen evolutions and upgrades.

This comes at a relevant time as MBDA continues to showcase its air and missile defence capabilities with the recent launch of their Land Ceptor surface-to-air missile system in London, and the completion of the first firings of Sea Ceptor, a new AMD system designed to intercept and engage adversarial missiles that travel at supersonic speed.

Mr Bonnani will also be participating in an industry panel discussion to discuss key challenges for industry when developing effective air and missile defence systems.

Mr Bonnani joins a speaker line-up of high-level military and government representatives from nations with leading AMD programmes (including V4 countries Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia) as well as key solution providers developing next generation capability in this vital area of defence such as Lockheed Martin, Rafael, and Weibel Scientific.

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations made by 30th September 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference

October 24 & 25, 2017

Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James wcj Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Jamie Gordon on jgordon@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
