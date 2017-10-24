News By Tag
MBDA to discuss extended naval air and missile defence systems in Prague this October
His presentation will expound on MBDA's extended naval air and missile defence systems, where he gives an overview to the systems, the concept of operation, components and foreseen evolutions and upgrades.
This comes at a relevant time as MBDA continues to showcase its air and missile defence capabilities with the recent launch of their Land Ceptor surface-to-air missile system in London, and the completion of the first firings of Sea Ceptor, a new AMD system designed to intercept and engage adversarial missiles that travel at supersonic speed.
Mr Bonnani will also be participating in an industry panel discussion to discuss key challenges for industry when developing effective air and missile defence systems.
Mr Bonnani joins a speaker line-up of high-level military and government representatives from nations with leading AMD programmes (including V4 countries Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia) as well as key solution providers developing next generation capability in this vital area of defence such as Lockheed Martin, Rafael, and Weibel Scientific.
Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
