 
News By Tag
* Clinical Trials
* Data Management
* R D
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


SCDM Annual Conference in Orlando

 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Brian Langin and Alena Lenchuk from Data MATRIX next week at SCDM in Orlando. They will be joining with several of the key strategic partners to discuss the latest industry updates on Data management and Biometrics.

The program of the conference will cover working with EDC/CTMS, ePRO, reports preparation, and others. The keynote presentation will be dedicated to the FDA perspective on international clinical trials. You can contact Brian directly to learn more about joining Data MATRIX on Tuesday night for our annual Networking Experience over at Universal Studios.

Data MATRIX delivers leading-edge statistical analysis and data management services to biotechnology pharmaceutical, as well as our CRO partners. Data MATRIX is committed to providing you wcj with experienced teams that share your passion in clinical trials. With biostatistics and clinical data management expertise as our foundation. Data MATRIX can also provide scalable full service clinical trial solutions through our diverse and complementary strategic partner OCT.

Speak with Brian today about how Data MATRIX (https://dm-matrix.com/) can drive your timelines while controlling budgets on your next clinical program.

blangin@dm-matrix.com

Direct +1-508-769-9972
End
Source:Data MATRIX
Email:***@dm-matrix.com
Tags:Clinical Trials, Data Management, R D
Industry:Research
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OCT Clinical Trials News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share