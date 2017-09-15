News By Tag
SCDM Annual Conference in Orlando
The program of the conference will cover working with EDC/CTMS, ePRO, reports preparation, and others. The keynote presentation will be dedicated to the FDA perspective on international clinical trials. You can contact Brian directly to learn more about joining Data MATRIX on Tuesday night for our annual Networking Experience over at Universal Studios.
Data MATRIX delivers leading-edge statistical analysis and data management services to biotechnology pharmaceutical, as well as our CRO partners. Data MATRIX is committed to providing you wcj with experienced teams that share your passion in clinical trials. With biostatistics and clinical data management expertise as our foundation. Data MATRIX can also provide scalable full service clinical trial solutions through our diverse and complementary strategic partner OCT.
Speak with Brian today about how Data MATRIX (https://dm-matrix.com/
blangin@dm-matrix.com
Direct +1-508-769-9972
