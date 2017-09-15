Moviegazoo Will Start Promoting Movies Again!

With the 2017 Fall Movies hitting theaters around the world, we have decided to start promoting Movies to Moviegazoo's 82 Million Members again.

-- "After watching Facebook and Twitter take credit for the movies we help open, we decided to be a bit more selective on the films we added into our weekly movie rotation. Plus we shifted more than $150 million worth of ticket sales to our Lifestyles Network. Money that our members would normally spent on tickets. But after watching ticket sales decline over the summer we decided to start promoting films again.With our Mobile Platform growing at a rapid rate, we believe the time is right to do than just promote a film but partner with a studio in opening a film or investing in a film and then give Moviegazoo Mobile Members the option to see the film before it is released in theaters. Our Private Screening Platform would permit a Studio to make its investment back with minimum loss! Meaning by the time a film is released in the theaters, a Studio would have already recouped its original investment, thus limiting it losses in what we call "Bootleg Red Zones" where large amount of Bootleg/Piracy takes place.When you take a step back and look at the amount of money a major film loses from Bootleg/Piracy, it is mind-blowing!Take for instance Wonder Woman which came out this year. It lost more than $200 million, and wcj The Fate of the Furious lost more $450 million from illegal downloads. When a film hits the internet within the first week it's released, the internet suck millions of tickets sales from a film. Even bad films are being posted online and crushing any hope for ticket sales. Bootleg/Piracy is not just affecting Hollywood, but Online Streaming and on-Demand Services are feeling the effect. Netflix and Amazon Prime rank 1 and 2 when it comes to Bootlegged Content. Within hours of a Series Being released a complete season of a program can end up on the internet for anyone to download… Online Streaming is becoming the new Hollywood when it comes to Bootleg/Piracy.The amount of money that's being lost is the reason we intend to promote our Private Screening Platform. A more Secure Platform that a Studio can tap into, in order to limit their losses. So when their film is released in a Bootleg Red Zone, the studio would have already made their investment back! Moviegazoo's Private Screening Platform will permit us to direct between $200 million and $1.2 billion worth of ticket sales to a film when we are working with a Studio to open their film." said Vince Charles Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Designer of Moviegazoo Mobile.Moviegazoo Mobile will continue to use its "Bing" App to transfer movie information to its members. And while Moviegazoo Mobile will start promoting movies again, it will be more selective with the films Moviegazoo Mobile promotes or directs ticket sales to.