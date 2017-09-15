News By Tag
Espire Infolabs Sponsors Digital Marketing Exchange, UK
Digital Marketing Exchange, UK brings together marketing and customer experience leaders across the globe under one roof, to find answers to such complex new age customer engagement challenges.
To be held from 26th September to 27th September 2017 at Hilton Heathrow Terminal 4, Hounslow, UK, this exchange would see coming together of Chief Marketing Officers and senior leaders spearheading powerful marketing strategy, design, management and implementation across various industry verticals.
Espire Infolabs is one of the key sponsors of Digital Marketing Exchange, UK. With global expertise in digital and customer experience transformation, Espire will be showcasing how it's game-changing Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) framework is empowering brands to differentiate themselves across the complex customer journey with personalised, contextual and profitable omni-channel customer experiences (CX) - resulting in accelerated customer wins that drives wcj revenue and profitability on a strong growth trajectory.
Espire is empowering marketers with its comprehensive digital experience management solutions spanning digital content management, omni-channel customer communication management, customer journey mapping and digital campaign management powered by experience design, integration, customer intelligence, and automation and application development.
Espire's digital experience transformation expertise extends to a wide range of tools and technologies including Sitecore, SDL, SharePoint, Drupal, Umbraco, Adobe, Pitney Bowes, Open Text, GMC Software, Doxee and Messagepoint.
To know how to make the right marketing investments for your digital experience strategy that can boost customer acquisition and engagement for your business, meet Espire's customer experience experts at their exclusive booth at the exchange.
To connect with Espire's digital experience experts, drop us a note at enquiries@espire.com
About Espire Infolabs
Espire Infolabs is a global IT services company empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement with exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics. It is a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) Appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2011 and ISO 22301:2012 Certified Company. Espire Infolabs has offices in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Development Centers in India (Gurgaon, Delhi and Pune). For more information, please visit www.espire.com
Contact
Espire Infolabs Ltd.
Pravin Patel
+44 (20) 8433-6777
marketing@espire.com
