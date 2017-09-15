Advoretto raises $1.2M, Starts publishing verified profiles of independent lawyers and lawfirm

Logo for uploads

-- – Advoretto (www.advoretto.com), an online company focused on the legal industry, today announced a $1.2 million round of financing from several venture capital investors. The new funds will be used to expand operations, in particular the screening and verification of profiles of independent lawyers and independent lawyers in various jurisdictions.Advoretto is dedicated to offering businesses credible alternatives to big international lawfirms when seeking external legal advice. The company is developing the only platform where businesses can screen verified profiles and connect with independent lawyers and lawfirms in wcj various jurisdictions."As the legal industry continues to evolve, businesses turn their back to big anglo/saxon firms and tend to work more and more with independent lawfirms recognized as specialists in their field and jurisdiction"said Mr. Risler, founder of Advoretto and a former attorney. "Still, in a digital world dominated by big international firms and their marketing domination, finding reliable information about independent lawyers and lawfirms remains a major challenge". "The objective of advoretto is to provide businesses with all the information they need to engage independent lawyers/lawfirms, and provide the latter with a unique online platform to promote their practice."Started in 2016, Advoretto launched its online platform 3 months ago. It currently includes 1,000 participating users who declared their interest in working with independent lawfirms, and over 3,000 identified lawyers which profile is progressively being verified by Advoretto's team.