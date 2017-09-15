News By Tag
Advoretto raises $1.2M, Starts publishing verified profiles of independent lawyers and lawfirm
Advoretto is dedicated to offering businesses credible alternatives to big international lawfirms when seeking external legal advice. The company is developing the only platform where businesses can screen verified profiles and connect with independent lawyers and lawfirms in wcj various jurisdictions.
"As the legal industry continues to evolve, businesses turn their back to big anglo/saxon firms and tend to work more and more with independent lawfirms recognized as specialists in their field and jurisdiction"
Started in 2016, Advoretto launched its online platform 3 months ago. It currently includes 1,000 participating users who declared their interest in working with independent lawfirms, and over 3,000 identified lawyers which profile is progressively being verified by Advoretto's team.
www.advoretto.com
