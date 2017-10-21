News By Tag
Art for Texas charity auction benefits Convoy of Hope's Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
Original art from the worlds of film and television animation and the art community will be featured at a gala benefit auction on October 21, 2017 in Burbank, California to raise money for Convoy of Hope, aiding those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The centerpiece of the evening will be a silent auction, featuring a wide range of art by top artists from California, Texas and across the country. More than 40 of the entertainment industry's most influential animators and producers have signed up to contribute auction items, with more expected to join prior to the event date.
Artists wishing to donate auction items should contact Melinda Dilger at artfortexas@
Scheduled from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Digiland entertainment campus, located at 2443 N. Naomi Ave., Burbank, CA 91504, the event promises to be a fabulous evening of live music and hors d'oeuvres, as well as an opportunity for guests to meet the artists. Light jazz will feature the vocal stylings of actress and entertainer Tomi Townsend.
Event admission is free. Beer and wine will be available at a cash bar. Additional proceeds will be raised from the sale of raffle tickets on site for a variety of prizes.
For event organizer and animation producer Melinda Dilger, born and raised in Houston, the cause is a very personal one. "Because I have deep Houston roots, I wanted to do something to give back, and I felt this would be an excellent opportunity for the animation community to join forces for the common good. And the response and level of enthusiasm from our artists has been amazing."
"We wcj feel terrible for all those suffering, and we are happy to donate our space to host this important event," says Digiland General Manager Kiki Herr. "We love supporting humanitarian causes, and because of our connection to the arts community, it is gratifying to be able to do something hands-on to help with their fundraising efforts.
Among the many volunteers contributing their energy to the Art For Texas cause, Houston-based Doug Alexander of PixelPrime Design crafted the logo, Brenna Dilger is handling social media direction and PR outreach is by Brian Smith of Rose 13 Creative. Other event volunteers include Carol Davis-Fernald, Stephanie Alexander, Laura LaRocca, Majella Milne, Tomi Townsend, Brent Dilger, Eric Fernald, Frank Esposito, Carder Dilger and Aja Esposito.
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 14 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 85 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit http://convoyofhope.org.
Digiland is a state of the art workspace located in the heart of Burbank's media district. Founded by award-winning television producer Thom Beers, Digiland's entertainment campus includes two fully-equipped sound stages, available for events as well as filming, along with creative suites, conference rooms, post-production rooms and other work spaces to support entrepreneurs with all their work environment needs. For more information, please visit http://www.joindigiland.com.
Event Details:
When: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location: Digiland, 2443 N. Naomi Ave., Burbank, CA 91504
Melinda Dilger
Linda Barry Esposito
artfortexas@
