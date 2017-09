Chicago Natives of Reality TV, Hip Hop Join Former TV Exec To Educate and Empower Chicago Black Males

Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation awards 12 college scholarships to offer opportunity and help fight gun violence

1 2 3 4 5 Gala Invitation Ezekiel Taylor Scholars Courtesy Reggie Pate Sir the Baptist Tenisha Taylor Bell Courtesy Reggie Pate Genise Shelton Courtesy T.MORRISON AGENCY

-- Former television executive producer, Tenisha Taylor Bell, is hosting the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation (ETSF) Gala and Fundraiser on Saturday, October 76 p.m. at the Chicago Hyatt Centric Hotel on the city's Magnificent Mile.ETSF provides mentorship and scholarships to African-American male students impacted by Chicago's gun violence. The foundation, named after Bell's father who was killed on the Southside, is awarding 12 scholarships."My father was murdered just blocks from where First Lady Michelle Obama grew up," says Bell. "His life was tragically snatched by teenagers who lost their way. We must give these young people hope and opportunity, something to live for," she adds.Bell's work in the community caught the attention wcj of Bronzeville native, Sir the Baptist , BET 2016 Hip Hop Nominee and Beverly native, Genise Shelton , of Bravo's"I make music and art not just to inspire, but to move us towards a higher mission," says Sir the Baptist, who's co-signed by Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, and Common. "That's why my mission is to partner with amazing organizations like the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Fund to impact people directly, to show that music cares."ETSF identifies young black male students who are middle-of-the-road students who are often overlooked because they do not possess an "A" or "B" average. "These students need all of us to believe in them," says Shelton. "The community must join together and be the change that we want to see."The foundation, in its first year, garnered local and national media attention. Sponsors and partners include Chicago's ISF Bank, Chicago State University, Chicago Public Schools, Leo High School, Common Ground, Miss Jessie's, The Chicago Cubs, The Chicago Sky WNBA and many more.The scholars will be presented to the community at the ETSF Gala onPresenters for the evening include local journalists and media personalities Tanja Babich, WLS-TVKathy Chaney, formerly of Ebony Magazine; Courtney Gousman, WGN-TV; Dorothy Leavell,; Matt McGill, radio personality;Art Norman, WMAQ-TV and Dorothy Tucker, WBBM-TV.To schedule an interview or request media credentials contact: tmorrison@tmorrisonpr.com To purchase tickets to the gala or to learn more visit: www.EZTaylor.org