Chicago Natives of Reality TV, Hip Hop Join Former TV Exec To Educate and Empower Chicago Black Males
Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation awards 12 college scholarships to offer opportunity and help fight gun violence
ETSF provides mentorship and scholarships to African-American male students impacted by Chicago's gun violence. The foundation, named after Bell's father who was killed on the Southside, is awarding 12 scholarships.
"My father was murdered just blocks from where First Lady Michelle Obama grew up," says Bell. "His life was tragically snatched by teenagers who lost their way. We must give these young people hope and opportunity, something to live for," she adds.
Bell's work in the community caught the attention wcj of Bronzeville native, Sir the Baptist, BET 2016 Hip Hop Nominee and Beverly native, Genise Shelton, of Bravo's Married to Medicine.
"I make music and art not just to inspire, but to move us towards a higher mission," says Sir the Baptist, who's co-signed by Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, and Common. "That's why my mission is to partner with amazing organizations like the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Fund to impact people directly, to show that music cares."
The foundation, in its first year, garnered local and national media attention. Sponsors and partners include Chicago's ISF Bank, Chicago State University, Chicago Public Schools, Leo High School, Common Ground, Miss Jessie's, The Chicago Cubs, The Chicago Sky WNBA and many more.
The scholars will be presented to the community at the ETSF Gala on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Presenters for the evening include local journalists and media personalities Tanja Babich, WLS-TV; Kathy Chaney, formerly of Ebony Magazine; Courtney Gousman, WGN-TV; Dorothy Leavell, Chicago Crusader Newspaper; Matt McGill, radio personality;
To schedule an interview or request media credentials contact: tmorrison@tmorrisonpr.com
To purchase tickets to the gala or to learn more visit: www.EZTaylor.org
Contact
Tamika Morrison 404-908-0500
***@tmorrisonpr.com
