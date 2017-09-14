Heather Harris Appointed Vice Chair for Yamhill County Court Appointed Special Advocates Board

Heather Harris, Owner of Northwest Rapid Manufacturing, was appointed the Vice Chair of the Yamhill County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Board of Directors

-- In July of this year, Northwest Rapid Manufacturing President/Owner, Heather Harris, was appointed Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Yamhill County CASA Program. After more than two years of serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Harris is even more dedicated to supporting the abused and neglected children in our community. As Vice Chair, Harris will be more involved in the operations and decision-making activities of the program to see that the most vulnerable in our county are given the support they need.Yamhill County CASA is a non-profit support organization, created to ensure the voice of a child is raised and heard while under the jurisdiction of the courts. Volunteers are appointed by the courts to advocate for the child based on the investigation, interviewing, and speaking with all parties involved with the child or children in a family. CASAs strive to support children in all aspects of their lives. During a tumultuous time for children, a CASA is a constant and predominantly the only person involved in a case that is there solely for the child and to make recommendations to the court based on the child's best interest.What initially began under the umbrella of the Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) became an independent 501c3 in 1995. Today, the Yamhill County CASA Program is among the longest-serving programs in the state, consistently serving 50-60% of eligible children. The need is ever present with roughly 250 children living in the foster care system in Yamhill County at any given time. John L. Collins, Presiding Judge of the Yamhill County Circuit Court, shared that "CASA is a key component of good outcomes for children in this county."Harris agrees. "When you grow up and live in a small community, you know the residents here. You know the parents and the families involved in these cases, and you are compelled to help. You have to do something." CASAs do many things to support children, such as attending anything from therapy sessions and school functions to court hearings and family dinners. They are often the most constant point of contact a child can have for the entirety of a case, which can last an average of 18 months.In one of her first projects as Vice Chair, Harris will be assisting with CASA's 25th Anniversary Celebration & Annual Auction taking place Saturday, September 30, 2017, at 5:30 PM at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, wcj located at 11275 SW Durham Lane in McMinnville. To reserve a seat, visit CASA's registration page at goo.gl/EKyvTN.What started with just 50 volunteers in King County, WA, has grown into a network of more than 946 CASA programs across the country. The CASA program is a non-profit support organization whose mission is to safeguard the voice of a child while under the jurisdiction of the courts. For more information and to get involved, visit www.YCcasa.org.Engineering the art of SLS 3D printing/additive manufacturing, Northwest Rapid has an unrivaled capability to produce structurally sound, thin-walled parts using the Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) process. Northwest Rapid Manufacturing is the premier provider of additive-manufactured parts, prototypes, and services. For more information, visit www.NWRapidMfg.com.