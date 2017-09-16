News By Tag
Vivreon Biosciences Presents Data at International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery
Vivreon President Milton Greenberg, Ph.D., outlined progress made over the past year on Vivreon's path to a neuroinflammation-
Funding to support the work was provided in part by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) "We are optimistic about Vivreon's approach to treating Alzheimer's by targeting neuroinflammation. They have successfully completed the milestones proposed in their ADDF Biotechnology Award, and we look wcj forward to seeing the program continue to develop," said Howard Fillit, M.D., Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF.
Vivreon's therapies are intended to work by targeting brain-resident inflammatory cells known as microglia that have been shown to contribute to Alzheimer's disease progression through the release of neurotoxic, pro-inflammatory cytokines. Vivreon's approach to reducing this inflammation is to inhibit an important calcium channel expressed by microglia called the calcium release activated calcium (CRAC) channel. CRAC channel activation occurs during the initial phase of inflammation, and by blocking it they hope to stop inflammation before neurons are damaged. For more details on Vivreon's technology and to view a copy of the abstract of the presentation, please visit http://www.vivreonbiosciences.com/
The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is the only philanthropy solely focused on accelerating the development of drugs to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease. To learn more, visit http://AlzDiscovery.org.
Vivreon Biosciences, LLC was founded in 2014 in San Diego, CA. Vivreon is developing a number of oral immune therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases. For more information, please visit www.vivreonbiosciences.com.
