Leading life sciences entrepreneur showcasing new product at Health & Life Sciences Showcase

Industry News





EDMONTON, Alberta - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Natural Rf Life Sciences, the company that aims to bring scientific credibility to natural health products, will be exhibiting at the upcoming Health and Life Sciences Showcase presented by BioAlberta & TEC Edmonton on September 20, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Natural Rf was founded by Dr. Jacqueline Shan, the scientist who discovered and developed COLD-FX™. Dr. Shan holds Ph.Ds in pharmacology and physiology. "I am committed to bringing the world of science together with the world of nature to move into a new era of safe, effective, and standardized natural health products," says Dr. Shan.

At the event Natural Rf will be showcasing their product Allergy-Rf. Allergy-Rf is the only clinically proven wcj natural health product for multi-symptom, all-season allergy relief on the market in Canada.

The showcase takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton West Edmonton (16615 109 Ave NW, Edmonton).

For more information on Allergy-Rf, please visit www.allergyrf.com.

- ends -

About Natural Rf Life Sciences:
Founded by the creator of Cold-FX, Dr. Jacqueline Shan, Natural Rf Life Sciences brings scientific credibility to natural health products. The company offers consumers natural health products for health management and disease prevention. Natural Rf's first product is Allergy-Rf, the only natural product clinically proven effectively relieve the multiple symptoms associated with allergies.

About Allergy-Rf:
100% natural, Allergy-Rf is the only licensed natural health product clinically proven to provide effective, multi-symptom, year-round allergy relief from ragweed, trees, dust mites, mold, and pet dander. The chewable vanilla tablet is fast acting, non-drowsy, and has active ingredients that block histamine through inhibiting upstream tryptases in allergen triggers. Allergy-Rf is a Natural Rf Life Sciences product. Formerly Allergy-FX. As of January 2017, Allergy-FX is no longer in legal distribution and its NPN is no longer valid through Health Canada. www.allergyrf.com

Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
Natural Rf Life Sciences
***@theagencyinc.ca
