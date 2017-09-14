 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


Jeffery Leving Features Top Chicago Transplant Surgeon on CAN-TV

 
 
Atty Jeffery Leving
Atty Jeffery Leving
 
CHICAGO - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago Counterpoint TV host and world-renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving will be joined by Chicago hair transplant surgeon Dr. William Yates, this Thursday September 21, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) on CAN-TV's Ch. 21. Chicago Counterpoint TV provides crucial legal education to those seeking to expand their knowledge in their pursuit for legal change and social justice.

Dr. William Yates is a proud father of 4 boys, who has always had a passion and drive for excellence. Dr. Yates graduated with a B.A. in Medical Science from Northwestern University and then received his M.D. from the 6-year Honors Program from Northwestern University in Illinois. He completed his Surgical Internship at Howard University Hospital in Washington DC in 1986 and General Surgery Residency in 1990.  In 1991, he completed his Fellowship in Critical Care/Trauma at the University of Maryland Hospital.  He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Diplomat of the Board of Hair Restoration Surgery.

Dr. Yates specializes in treating all hair types for men.  He utilizes state-of-the art options and is a national expert and teacher and author performing the minimally invasive technique for hair transplantation. As the premiere hair loss doctor for the Midwest, Dr. Yates is sought after by the media wcj for his expert opinion on high profile cases. One such case was for Legendary NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher's procedure covered by Men's Fitness, where he spoke about the complexity and risks of certain transplants specially in African Americans.

Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. The show can be streamed live at http://cantv.org/live. Your Participation in discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-edu.org) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fatherhoodeducationalinstitute)is encouraged.

Chicago Counterpoint TV's host Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio and is the country's leading authority on fathers' rights. Leving pioneered the Fathers' Rights Movement more than 30 years ago when he discovered a gap in the judicial system. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides indispensable parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving has worked his entire professional life promoting the importance of paternal involvement and fatherhood.

For more information about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060. Follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/fatherhoodedu).
