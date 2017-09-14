 
Hitcase Announces New Product Line for iPhone 7 & 8 with Integrated "Link™" Magnet

 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Hitcase announces the release of two new products for iPhone 7/7Plus and iPhone 8/8Plus, that allow iPhone users to interact with their device in an entirely new way. Introducing Hitcase Link™ technology: the world's first integrated magnetic lens and mounting system. The Hitcase 'Crio' and 'Shield Link"' launch on www.hitcase.com. Units for product reviews and demonstrations available via request to eb@hitcase.com.

​​Hitcase Crio

Capture effortlessly with Hitcase Crio, an impressively lightweight and low profile photography case, that enhances iPhone's 4k camera capabilities. Integrating the Hitcase Link™ System of magnetic mounts and lenses, users can seamlessly attach or remove accessories on the go, unleashing their creativity.  Hitcase Crio will be offered at $39.99 USD, available for pre-order September 14th, 2017. Shipping begins late September 2017.

Crio Highlights:

• Lightweight and low-profile

• Made from impact resistant TPU with a soft microfiber inside liner
• Drop resistant to 6ft/2m
• 3x Link TrueLUX™ Lenses: SuperWide, Wide, Macro. Simple to attach, remove and change-up your lenses on the go
• Magnetic mounting system - compatible with 6 available Hitcase mounts
• Choose between Pitch Black, Carbon Grey, and Hitcase Blue.

Hitcase wcj Shield Link

Building on the original design of the Hitcase Shield, the world's thinnest and easiest to use IP68 waterproof iPhone case, the redesigned Shield Link offers the same waterproof and drop-proof protection for iPhone, with the added bonus of the Hitcase Link™ System of mounts and lenses. Snap on a magnetic lens for the perfect shot, or quickly attach one of 6 magnetic Link System mounts for added versatility, including a tripod mount. Hitcase Shield Link is offered at $89.99 USD, available for pre-order September 14th, 2017. Shipping begins early October 2017.

Shield Link Highlights:

• High-quality design made of lightweight CNC Aluminum
• Built-in magnetic Link™ Mount System. Compatible with 6 available Hitcase mounts
• Three available Link TrueLUX™ Lenses: SuperWide, Wide, Macro. Simple to attach, remove and change-up your lenses on the go
• Easy in and out with Hitcase Patented Shockseal Waterproof Technology
• Waterproof rating: 10 feet / 3 meters
• Drop-proof rating: 10 feet / 3 meters
• Replaceable screen protection with port plug and Touch ID access
• Transparent design gets you closer to your iPhone
• True color match. Available in metallic Silver, Black, and Rose Gold.

HITCASE products are designed for people that love to discover and share the world around them. Wherever the journey leads, Hitcase gets you Ready for Adventure™.

For more information and sample requests for product reviews, please contact eb@hitcase.com


Image assets: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B2woSOYreJn7cGFWU25ud3R...

Website: http://bit.ly/2ol2Oth

