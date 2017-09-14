Townsville To Pioneer Veteran Employment Program

Spread the Word

-- Townsville's transitioning and ex-service personnel will be the first in Australia to participate in an innovative new employment program.From 25 September, RSL Queensland will pilot its Employment Program in Townsville, with the aim of rolling out the program across the state in 2018.RSL Queensland Veteran Services Manager Robert Skoda said the program would help former Australian Defence Force (ADF) members transition into meaningful civilian employment."RSL Queensland has invested heavily in research to determine the factors that contribute to successfully transitioning out of Defence. Our Employment Program has been shaped by that research," Mr Skoda said."Defence personnel are highly employable, but they can have trouble translating the skills they have gained during service for the civilian job market."The RSL Queensland Employment Program aims to help ex-service personnel highlight their transferable skills so civilian employers can more easily see where they can fit into their organisations. In addition, we will be offering career counselling and help with writing CVs and wcj making connections with employers."Mr Skoda said RSL Queensland would also be providing assistance to the partners of serving and ex-serving Defence personnel."We know how important family support is in the transition process," Mr Skoda said."Families move extensively while Defence personnel are serving, which means that partners' careers are often interrupted."It's vital to ensure that both partners in a transitioning family have meaningful employment."Australian Army 3Brigade Commander Brigadier Chris Field said RSL Queensland's Employment Program would ensure former ADF personnel are recognised as valued members of the civilian community."The RSL Queensland Employment Program complements existing ADF, government and community programs, enabling former ADF personnel to reach their personal and professional potential beyond Defence," BRIG Field said."One of the keys to success for our former ADF people is for them to obtain employment."This program assists them to build the foundations for a future beyond Defence and empowers their futures with meaning and purpose."www.rslqld.org.auSequel PRQueensland PR agency