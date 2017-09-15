News By Tag
Connor Remodeling & Design Wins NARI National Contractor of the Year Award
Complex indoor aquatic center project garners national honor for Menomonee Falls, Wis., firm
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) honored Connor Remodeling & Design as 2017 National Contractor of the Year in the category "Residential Interior Over $150,000." After being named NARI's North Central Region Contractor of the Year, the Menomonee Falls firm topped six competitors from across the U.S. for the national honor.
The national award recognizes a breathtaking project on Lake Drive in Shorewood that transformed an original garage in a 1923 home into an indoor aquatic oasis, complete with a 19-foot wave pool and hot tub. The project posed endless logistical, design and construction challenges, owing both to the home's age and its location on a 150-foot bluff overlooking Lake Michigan.
"We are tremendously honored by this national award, which is the 'Super Bowl of Remodeling,'"
The nine-month project was undertaken at the bottom of a five-story home, in an original garage that wcj faced the lake on the bluff. Landscape equipment and materials were carried by hand down the hill stairs and the hill itself. Work commenced with three weeks of digging dirt from a crawl space, beneath the garage, to create depth for the pool. Crews built a retaining wall afterward to create work space.
Scaffolding was installed under the garage floor. Concrete floor and sections were cut out for the pool. New footings and a foundation were poured, and new block walls built. Two doorways were cut through existing concrete walls inside the old structure, to provide access to a bathroom and outdoor deck.
A specialized desert air system, to handle the extremes of heat, cold and humidity, was built into a separate room. Specialty LED lighting with diffused plexiglass panels was used to simulate natural light. Walls were built in random stone to maintain the natural, rustic feel of the space. A hand-troweled specialty surface covered the newly-poured concrete floor.
The finished work is stunning. Presenting the award at the recent NARI "Evening of Excellence" in Scottsdale, Ariz., the emcee described the project (https://youtu.be/
"We are, above all, grateful to our client for entrusting us to fulfill their dream of creating a very personal, completely private aquatic center," Connor said. "The challenges were many. The results exceeded their expectations, which is always our measure of success."
The project, and story behind it, were profiled in a September Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article.
NARI presents CotY awards annually to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. These award-winning projects exemplify Remodeling Done Right™, which is NARI's promise to members, the remodeling industry and consumers alike. This year, nearly 400 entries were submitted in the competition totaling more than $103 million worth of remodeling projects.
NARI is a professional association whose members voluntarily subscribe to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing.
Connor Remodeling & Design brings more than 50 years of combined professional experience to every project. The family-owned company designs and manages a broad spectrum of remodeling projects encompassing whole houses, lower levels, kitchens and bathrooms. A NARI-certified remodeler, Connor Remodeling & Design has won many NARI awards for its work, plus individual professional recognitions for leadership and educational advocacy. More information is available by calling (262) 251-8400 or visiting www.connorremodeling.com.
