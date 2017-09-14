News By Tag
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. launches internship program to offer experience in marketing
Prospect Financial Group's internship program provides the opportunity for interns to learn how to write blogs, social media content, and press releases, as well as design and edit marketing materials in the San Diego office.
"We are excited to have an internship program available to students who are interested in learning more about the marketing industry. We hope to bring as much insight to our interns about the marketing world, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Prospect Financial Group team." Stated Laura Bromhead, Prospect Financial Group Marketing Content Coordinator. Bromhead is in charge of the internship program, and is is proactively looking for ways to add on to it.
Prospect Financial Group is excited to continue the growth of their internship program and looks forward to helping interns learn as much as possible about marketing in the financial industry.
About Prospect Financial Group
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual's unique needs. Their loan portfolio wcj is always growing, so they can provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Interest Only Loans, Real Estate Investor Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers and a customer service experience like no other. For more information visit https://www.prospectrefinance.com/
