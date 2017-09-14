This Man Married a Woman 20 yrs Younger With 3 Children & You Won't Believe What They're Doing Now

American Band Family

-- William Odom met Heather Morgan in May of 2013. They fell in love and two years later, William married Heather who also had three small children.He had years of experience in bands and Heather had no real experience in music at all. William grew up playing the drums and also plays the piano, keyboard, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and other various percussion instruments. After hearing Heather sing, William got her singing in church. Heather began to gain confidence in her singing and also learned to play the bass guitar and ukulele.Then one day, they both came up with something crazy. Let's start a a family band! All three children showed promise in singing and various wcj musical aspects. Alexis, the 11 yr old daughter, plays the kazoo and clarinet and sings. Vivien, the 9 year old daughter plays the kazoo and sings. Xavier, the 5 year old son, plays the kazoo as well and also sings. The American Band Family was formed.Getting even bolder, William and Heather booked gigs in different states and became a travelling band family. Then they thought of something even crazier. Let's do a documentary of our travels, gigs, family and our adventures.Besides music, this family shares a love for the outdoors and will not hesitate to hike a canyon or explore caves. Every trip to a new gig is a new adventure with this group.They currently have been to 11 different states and they're wanting to make their documentary a reality. They have a Facebook page under American Band Family and have videos already on YouTube.They're also on Kickstarter currently working on funding their documentary. If you would like to support this family's goal to show the world how a family can work together to achieve their dream in the music industry, go to Kickstarter.com and look up the American Band Family or click on the link below.