Beacon Media + Marketing to talk marketing strategy at national conference for birth centers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning marketing agency Beacon Media + Marketing is speaking at the American Association of Birth Centers (AABC) 2017 Birth Institute on Friday, October 6th. Beacon Co-Founders, Adrienne Wilkerson and Jennifer Christensen will be presenting for their session, entitled "Digital Marketing Works! Making the Most of Your Marketing Budget" from 10-11 AM. Topics include marketing strategy for health care practices/small businesses and how to raise brand awareness.
"We teach classes on these subjects monthly," says Christensen, referring to Beacon Digital University, an online learning center for professionals. "I have a strong connection with the midwife and birth center community as well. My sister-in-law has been a midwife for 30 years and is currently in a position of leadership in that field. Having the first hand knowledge of the industry has helped us tailor our presentation to this group.
Christensen is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Beacon. She holds a Master's Certificate in Online Marketing and Social Media from the University wcj of San Francisco, and she is first Alaskan to be Inbound Marketing Certified. Wilkerson is Beacon's President and Creative Director. Both Christensen and Wilkerson have won numerous awards for their marketing and professionalism in and out of state, including joint recognition for Marketing Visionary of the Year by the American Marketing Association of Alaska.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an Alaska-based digital marketing agency cutting through the fog of the convoluted marketing industry to shed light on real solutions. Visit them online at BeaconMM.com.
