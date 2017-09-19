Fashion Designer Stevie Boi Expresses Why The Bernic Nyc Is The Best Place To Stay In Nyc

Designer explains why The Bernic NYC is his favorite place to stay during his visits to NYC.

-- Fashion designer Stevie Boi is known for his eclectic style and wild fashion shows. But what many may not know about the designer is that he is very shy and prefer to stay away from large crowds.Boi recently teamed with The Bernic NYC to present his first Men's Collection back in July (2017). He had the presentation on the rooftop and on the Penthouse level. Stevie received positive feedback and press including the Cover of VCPN Magazine (Vision Care Product News). The Magazine featured the location of the show in which took place at The Bernic NYC in Midtown.Stevie also included wcj a video Testimonial in which can be viewed via Youtube ( www.Youtube.com/Sbshades ) describing why he prefers to stay at the hotel. The top two reasons are because of the hotels staff and location.Stevie also utilized the Penthouse level for two TV series and one online series he is currently filming in which will debut sometime next year. The Bernic NYC is located at 145 East 47th Street, New York NY, 10017. Reservations can be made via (844) 885-2376 or via email: reservations@thebernichotel.com . We do look forward to seeing the future projects Boi has in store with The Bernic NYC.Video TestimonialHotel Website:http://www.thebernichotel.comSB Team