Fashion Designer Stevie Boi Expresses Why The Bernic Nyc Is The Best Place To Stay In Nyc
Designer explains why The Bernic NYC is his favorite place to stay during his visits to NYC.
Boi recently teamed with The Bernic NYC to present his first Men's Collection back in July (2017). He had the presentation on the rooftop and on the Penthouse level. Stevie received positive feedback and press including the Cover of VCPN Magazine (Vision Care Product News). The Magazine featured the location of the show in which took place at The Bernic NYC in Midtown.
Stevie also included a video Testimonial in which can be viewed via Youtube
Stevie also utilized the Penthouse level for two TV series and one online series he is currently filming in which will debut sometime next year. The Bernic NYC is located at 145 East 47th Street, New York NY, 10017.
https://www.youtube.com/
http://www.thebernichotel.com
Sep 19, 2017