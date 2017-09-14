News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Palisades Grand Opens with Success
"We were so thrilled so many people came out to attend the Grand Opening event," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "The hillside setting of this community provides great views, and we were so excited to launch our new home automation package for homeshoppers to experience in our model homes."
Viewmont and Valencia both offer stunning and distinct collections of floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from, providing enough choices so that families can find the perfect fit. Viewmont offers four choices to choose from with sizes that range approximately wcj from 2,616 to 3,336 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. Prices start from the mid-upper $400,000s.
Valencia also offers four floorplans to choose from and includes Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Home sizes at Valencia range approximately from 1,953 to 2,675 with four to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. New home prices start from the upper $300,000s.
Designed to accommodate multigenerational or extended families that live together under one roof, Lennar introduced their Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. The special home design includes an attached private suite to the main home that comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette in a way that allows for as much privacy or access between the two homes as is desired.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which already offers items such as granite countertops, cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more at no increase in cost, now offers a variety of home automation technology for connected living in a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® home.
Palisades is located at 231 Rhodium Court in Reno. Visit the community for a model home tour, or schedule an appointment with a New Home Consultant by calling 775-200-7734. For more information, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse