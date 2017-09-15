News By Tag
Women printmakers is the focus of new Thiel College campus art exhibition
Thiel College is hosting an exhibition of female printmakers from its permanent collection in the Weyers-Sampson Gallery in the Howard Miller Student Center.
The exhibition celebrates the achievement of female printmakers highlighting selections from the Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
"This exhibition highlights the richness of our holdings much of which wcj is new to our college collection. We encourage people of all ages to come see these works and visit campus," said Professor of Painting and Curator of Art Sean McConnor. "We hope it will give viewers a rewarding experience to see and ponder the images made by these professional women artists of the 20th century."
The gallery is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.- noon, and 1-3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The gallery is free and open to the public.
