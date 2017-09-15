 
Women printmakers is the focus of new Thiel College campus art exhibition

Thiel College is hosting an exhibition of female printmakers from its permanent collection in the Weyers-Sampson Gallery in the Howard Miller Student Center.
 
 
women_printmakers-exhibit
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, is hosting an exhibition of female printmakers from its permanent collection in the Weyers-Sampson Gallery in the Howard Miller Student Center through Oct. 17.

The exhibition celebrates the achievement of female printmakers highlighting selections from the Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) catalog. Prints in the exhibition include works by notable artists such as Isabel Bishop, Käthe Kollwitz, Louise Nevelson, Corita Kent and Judy Pfaff.

"This exhibition highlights the richness of our holdings much of which wcj is new to our college collection.  We encourage people of all ages to come see these works and visit campus," said Professor of Painting and Curator of Art Sean McConnor. "We hope it will give viewers a rewarding experience to see and ponder the images made by these professional women artists of the 20th century."

The gallery is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.- noon, and 1-3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The gallery is free and open to the public.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Thiel College
Thiel College, Thiel, Greenville
Education
Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Events
