Maapera Analytics awarded Built in Canada Innovation Contract Maapera Field Technicians EDMONTON, Alberta - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Maapera Analytics Inc. was selected by the Canadian federal government to participate in the Built in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP), to demonstrate its Rapid Soil Analysis technology.



Maapera will be assisting a major Federal Government Agency by providing High Resolution Site Characterization on contaminated sites. This data will allow the Agency to view their sites in much higher resolution in an attempt to reduce the costs associated with remediation and reclamation.



"We look forward to demonstrating our technology and wcj helping our government save money in their attempts to improve the cleanliness of our public lands," said Graham Kawulka (President of Maapera).



The Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP) helps Canadian companies of all sizes move their state-of-the- art goods and services from the laboratory to the marketplace.



The program helps innovators to land a first major reference sale, sell their innovation, but keep the intellectual property, get their innovation tested in a real-life setting, and gain feedback to help get products to market faster.



The program pays up to $500,000 for non-military innovations and up to $1,000,000 for military innovations.



Maapera Analytics, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, is an environmental services firm that is dedicated to improving the access and ease of use to environmental data related to soil analysis.



Contact

Graham Kawulka

***@maapera.com



