Country(s)
Industry News
Clearwater Living to Manage The Wolff Company's Independent Living Communities
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Clearwater Living has been selected to provide management services for The Wolff Company's 18-community independent living platform located throughout the Western United States.
Clearwater Living began management on September 1st at seven Wolff communities located in Colorado, Nevada, Washington and California. Additional properties will come under Clearwater's management as they are further developed. The Wolff portfolio consists of all new construction and is expected to be the finest in independent senior living communities.
"We are thrilled to partner with a company that shares the same fresh perspective of the industry and what's most impactful and desirable to the people we serve," said Danielle Morgan, president of Clearwater Living. "At Clearwater Living, we believe that living in a community should be inspiring and fulfilling. We look forward to providing residents residing in a Wolff community the choices and opportunities to live life the way they enjoy."
According to Morgan, The Wolff Company communities include best-in-class amenities and services, and are designed to accommodate residents accustomed to high quality and whom live an active, adventurous lifestyle. A philosophy and building practice that goes hand-in-hand with Clearwater Living.
"Clearwater Living's philosophy and culture is consistent with our vision," said Tim Wolff, chief development officer for The Wolff wcj Company. "But perhaps more importantly, Clearwater Living understands that today's innovations in senior living are centered on choice and providing residents with exceptional environments, outstanding services and unique programs to choose from."
"Our commitment to and partnership with The Wolff Company provides a strategic relationship that will enable us to operate a full range of senior housing communities,"
ABOUT CLEARWATER LIVING
Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrates individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of associates. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community includes cutting-edge technologies and care practices that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.
ABOUT THE WOLFF COMPANY
Wolff has invested in, acquired and developed high-quality multifamily assets for more than six decades. The Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and maintains offices in Washington, Massachusetts and California. Contact us at 480.315.9595 or visit us online at www.awolff.com.
Contact
Constance Sablan
***@sablancommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse